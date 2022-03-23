Honor Guides: Past Present, Future Purpose

William Lewis Woodard was drafted in the Pacific War February of 1945 at the age of 25, assigned to the U.S. Army’s 799th Military Police Battalion, Headquarters Detachment, primarily as head of the motor pool. His unit found a lone Japanese solider while on patrol in the Philippines. Instead of submitting to capture the Japanese soldier took his own life. Woodard’s unit took care to give him a proper burial. Among the soldier’s military gear was a compass. After finding no identifying marks, Woodard kept the compass as a reminder of a moment that changed his life. To him the compass was a symbol of the honor the Japanese soldier displayed.



“This compass represents a spirit of mutual respect, honor, dignity, and the reverence my dear grandfather had with an unknown fallen soldier,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Anderson, Woodard’s grandson, and a chaplain assigned to Commander, Naval Forces Japan. “Though on opposing sides of the Pacific War, my “Grandpa Lewie” was deeply moved by the soldier’s act of honor, and always spoke of Japanese soldiers in the highest regard.”

Decades later, Woodard told the story to his grandson and how that important moment of his life helped him make better decisions and take care of the people around him. Anderson looked up to his grandfather because of all of the people he took care of, advice he shared, and his service to God and country.



“My grandfather was a hard-working, altruistic, faithful, and trustworthy man,” said Anderson. “He used to party and take life lightly, but it all changed on the fateful day he found new direction in the forests of the Philippines. That moment remained with him during his days of service, after he transitioned back into civilian life. He worked as a truck driver for a construction company after his military service ended. He always took care of others, and he always remembered the lone soldier.”



Anderson said his grandpa’s service influenced his own, and all the lessons and stories help him live with purpose just like his grandfather.

“In a world where the only constant is change, direction is a pivotal element of life,” said Anderson. “Staying on course requires certain tools. The compass and the stories equipped me with the lessons I’d share with others in my calling as a chaplain.”

Anderson said his grandfather’s values and mindset were the reasons “Grandpa Lewie” could do anything, and made others believe they could do anything too.



“My grandpa gave back in many ways,” said Anderson. He helped neighboring farmers in Northern Michigan’s country-sides with odds and ends, and using his handiness for completing construction projects. His versatility allowed up to give sound advice on many things ranging from taxes, to maximizing a harvest. He could fix anything from automobiles to electronics.”



Anderson was in awe of the many things his grandfather could do, and remembered he fixed a transistor radio without ever having seen one before.

At the age of 92, Woodard passed away and Anderson gave his eulogy. During the eulogy, he told the story of the compass and how it influenced his grandfather to live a life of service to others. Anderson says the values his grandfather gave him are his inheritance, and those lessons make his grandfather’s memories eternal. He is amazed the compass is still in great working condition, and believes his grandfather would say its rightful place is in Japan.

“My grandfather always believed things should be where they belonged, for the season of his lifetime, the compass guided him as it served as a reminder to cherish life, and understand the true depths of sacrifice”, said Anderson. “Now those values are my inheritance, our family believes the compass has completed its service to us, and would like for it to return to Japan. That is where ‘Grandpa Lewie’ would say it belongs.”



There is a ceremony slated for the compass to be added to the relics held at the Yasukune Shrine in Tokyo later this year. The history tied to the compass and Woodard’s story shows the meaning and influence Japanese honor has on the world. The compass still works literally and metaphorically, because others are impacted by the man who was impacted the day he found it. The compass gave direction beyond its functional life expectancy. It continues to give as a tangible symbol for intangible values.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 02:45 Story ID: 416979 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honor Guides: Past Present, Future Purpose, by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.