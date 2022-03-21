A Legacy of Service - President Bush’s Former Chief of Staff and the U.S. Navy’s Air Boss visit George H.W. Bush

Photo By Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes | 220321-N-UD000-1040 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (March 21, 2022) Capt. Robert Aguilar, USS...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes | 220321-N-UD000-1040 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (March 21, 2022) Capt. Robert Aguilar, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) commanding officer, gives distinguished visitors a tour of the ship in celebration of the centennial of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, March 21, 2022. For 100 years, U.S. Navy aircraft carriers have projected power, sustained sea control, and maintained America’s enduring commitments in the maritime domain around the world. No other weapons system can deploy and operate forward with the speed, endurance, and agility of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK -- President George H.W. Bush’s post-presidency chief of staff Jean Becker and Commander, Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell visited the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) on March 21, 2022. The visit to the ship followed a local gala celebrating the Centennial of U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers the evening prior.



The George H.W. Bush is the only U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named for a naval aviator. Bush flew from the deck of USS San Jacinto (CVL 30) in the Pacific campaign in World War II while assigned as a pilot and photographic officer in Torpedo Squadron 51 (VT 51).



Becker, who served Bush from 1994-2018, was accompanied on her visit by former Bush administration alumni, post-Presidency staff, Executive Director of the Bush School DC General Jay Silveria, and senior leadership from the George & Barbara Bush Foundation including the Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Max Angerholzer.



“Every visit to CVN 77 is emotional for me because I know how much this ship and her crew meant to President Bush," said Becker. “He cherished the time he spent on board and considered it the honor of his lifetime to have his name associated with this living symbol of American freedom.”



The group toured the ship and met crew members where they were able to learn about the ship’s Sailors and also provide their experiences with President Bush to illuminate the namesake in a personal way.



“Everyone I met aboard the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush projected confidence and great pride in their service to our nation," said Angerholzer. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to have seen first-hand the living legacy of President Bush at work on this magnificent ship.”



Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces - and former commander of Carrier Strike Group TWO embarked aboard George H.W. Bush – was also on board the ship to meet with the group.



“It is a tremendous honor to be here today with Ms. Becker and to have been a strike group commander aboard this powerful warship with such an incredible legacy,” said Whitesell. “President Bush embodied the same grit, professionalism, and resolve that U.S. Naval aircraft carriers, and the Sailors that run them, have demonstrated over the past 100 years. No other force on earth can operate forward with the speed, endurance, and combat capability of an aircraft carrier strike group and its Sailors.”



Many of Becker's stories regarding Bush and the ship are also incorporated in her recently published memoir, “The Man I Knew.” The book highlights President Bush’s focus on service and family after the White House.



“It’s an honor to serve as the commanding officer of any U.S. Navy command,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, George H.W. Bush commanding officer. “However, it’s a special experience for me and for the rest of the crew to serve aboard the George Herbert Walker Bush - an aircraft carrier named after a distinguished WWII aviator whose legacy of service continued right up to the time of his passing. We work hard to live up to the standard of service before self he exemplified.”



George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.