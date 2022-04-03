Rountree named Test NFO of the year

Lt. Robert Rountree recently earned the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 30 and Weapons and Warfare Systems Test Department’s 2021 Test Naval Flight Officer of the Year Award, presented in a ceremony in Point Mugu, California.



Rountree, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, but his education didn’t stop there. He holds a Master of Engineering Management from Old Dominion University. He’s applied to the University of Southern California, looking to earn a Master of Science in Astronautical Engineering.



In his nomination packet, Lt. Cmdr. Shane Ehler noted that Rountree is “constantly building his professional and academic knowledge and is well on his way to earning a Space Systems Certificate from the Naval Postgraduate School.”



“I like learning!” Rountree said.



Rountree, VX-30’s E-2D Integrated Warfare Test Team lead, is the squadron’s System of Systems subject matter expert. He is also the E-2D NFO NATOPS instructor, directly responsible for establishing the program at VX-30.



“Lt. Rountree’s contributions to E-2D flight test at VX-30 have been critical to the overall success of the program in its first year,” Ehler wrote.



Rountree noted that he’d always been interested in test and systems acquisition, and when he came to Point Mugu to join Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116, he learned about VX-30 just down the street.



“It seemed like a natural fit,” he said. “It’s unique and exciting to be able to test the newest technologies and systems, support their development, and most importantly to identify necessary changes so that the end users have the best product possible.”



He added that the E-2D’s interconnectivity helps it to be the one platform that really brings everything in the Air Wing together.



“At VX-30, we leverage these capabilities to improve the integration and interoperability of all platforms in the battlespace. Our location adjacent to massive west coast sea and land ranges give us unique opportunities to develop and test along with other fielded and developmental aircraft, ships, and weapons systems across the DOD. Being in the middle of the action lets us test with more partners, and more often.”



As for the award, Rountree said he felt both excited and humbled.



“I owe a lot to VX-30 and to our people past and present, and it is wonderful to be recognized in a place where the people feel like family.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 17:33 Story ID: 416957 Location: POINT MUGU NAWC, CA, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rountree named Test NFO of the year, by Kimberly Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.