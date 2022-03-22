49th Medical Group prepares for Mass Casualties

Imagine having just witnessed an aircraft crash. Within minutes, news of where the jet went down is broadcasted on every local news outlet. The possibility of mass casualties is high.



This was the scenario played out by the 49th Medical Group during a training event March 16.



Eighty personnel from the 49th Medical Group put their skills to the test. In contrast, 23 volunteers from around the base put their acting skills to the test to stress the medical personnel as simulated patients. One example of this was a volunteer that only spoke Spanish throughout the training, creating a new layer of difficulty in providing triage.



“We want to make sure everybody is up-to-date on their training and comfortable with whatever they need to do,” said Airman 1st Class Nina Priester, 49th Medical Group aerospace medical technician. “We have them practice applying tourniquets so they know what to do whenever they’re in this situation and don’t get nervous.”



Medics practiced treating wounds ranging from major head trauma to minor cuts and burns. They also applied gauze to wounds, assessed patients injuries and loaded patients into ambulances for transport to a higher echelon of care.



By providing a more interactive exercise, the 49th Medical Group ensures readiness and aligns with Air Education and Training Command’s priority to transform the way they learn.



“In this training, we have different teams like field response clinical triage manpower working together to position themselves for the air show better,” said Capt. Melissa Miguel, a 49th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist. “We do this training, so we know where we’re going to send off patients and help us ensure we are providing the best patient care, anywhere.”

