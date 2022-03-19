Boy Scouts Conduct Land Navigation aboard MCRD Parris Island

Boy Scouts from Troop 241 learn land navigation techniques aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on March 19, 2022.



The scouts, based out of Bluffton, S.C, ranged in age from 12-16 years old. They spent the weekend aboard the depot developing essential wilderness skills.



Lance Cpl. Ethan Romero, a former scout and current Marine instructor with Field Training Company, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, was one of the instructors who spent the day educating the scouts on land navigation techniques.



“They benefit from seeing how the Marines teach land navigation to the new generation of the Corps,” said Romero. “The skills they learned here at Parris Island will help them in camping and wilderness survival throughout their journeys.”



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nathan McCallum, who is the Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 241, as well as the MCRD Parris Island Range Company gunner, was one of the organizers of this trip as well as ensured each scout was able to earn their badges.



“This unique opportunity gave them such a sense of accomplishment,” said McCallum. “Not only did they complete their Orienteering Merit badge, but the sense of accomplishment is something that will stay with them forever. They were able to complete something that even challenges some recruits.”



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

