Camp Guernsey conducts Regional Training Conference

Photo By Airman Sarah Post | An Airmen empties out the remainder of her magazine after a training session March 19, 2022 at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming. During training Airmen use disabled training weapons that do not shoot anything down range, but feel and sound real. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sarah Post)

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. –



Defender leaders from Air Force Global Strike Command, Pacific Air Forces, United States Air Forces in Europe and Desert Defender Ground Combat Readiness Training Center, came together for the first time March 15-17 at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming to participate in a Regional Training Center Workshop.



The three-day workshop was split into two parts. For part of the training, the defender leaders discussed and shared information that will benefit each unit and help them make positive advancements. For the other part of the training, the leaders were able to go out to field training sites and watch what the students go through in training each day.



“For three days, we’re sitting around and talking about problem sets, successes, challenges, goals and really just appreciating each other’s mission more,” said Major Dexter Binion, 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron commander.



Air Force security forces members across the globe must be ready at any moment to defend military assets and forces. Each of the four participating commands have their own readiness training centers that put security forces members through training that will make them more ready and lethal.



“We have dynamic training here at Camp Guernsey,” said Binion. “That should be no secret.”



Defender leaders from each of the four schoolhouses coming together allows for a cross flow of information that would not be possible otherwise.



“We’re making headway with a lot of the problem sets that maybe we thought were unique to us,” said Binion. “But we’re finding out they are across the spectrum.”



The first year of this workshop has been helpful, according to Binion. The intent is to make the course an annual event in order for defender leaders to help each other and talk through new problem sets.