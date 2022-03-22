NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Fleet Assist Team Prepares Ships for Success

U.S. Navy ships at sea are like small floating cities. They include medical facilities, food service operations and an array of retail operations. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Fleet Assist Team (FAT) helps the Sailors who operate those retail operations ensure their ship’s stores, vending machines, barber shops and laundry facilities are functioning as efficiently as possible.

The FAT provides technical assistance and guidance to improve the performance of ship’s store operations. “We assist ships with their financial records and respond to Navy 311 trouble tickets,” explained FAT member RS1 Cecil Noi. “We also provide monthly training on various topics to retail services specialists and sales officers in the fleet.”

Approximately every 24 months, the 55 ships covered by the Norfolk FAT receive a Full Management Review from FAT representatives. That involves a training visit from one or more FAT members who, along with the ship’s Sales Division (S3), walk through all retail operations on the ship to ensure adherence to management objectives set by the ship’s type commander.

“After our visit, we send a report with our findings and recommendations to S3 leadership,” said Noi.

The team recently visited S3 Division personnel aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) to conduct a Full Management Review.

“I was super nervous about the FAT visit since it was my first inspection,” said RSSA Dakota Portwood, who works in the Oscar Austin ship’s store. “Once the FAT came on board and started to talk to us, I realized they were there to help guide us, not attack us.”

“Visits like the Full Management Review are not inspections, but training,” explained FAT leader RSCM Eric Maxwell. “We have all served on ships and understand their situations and the challenges they face. After they show us their ship’s store, barber shop and laundry we might ask them ‘now show us that storage room on the fifth deck.’ We know where the potential problem areas are. If there’s an issue that needs to be addressed, it’s better for them if we see it before any inspectors do. We will help them resolve issues and set them up for success.”

The Full Management Review is excellent preparation for the Supply Management Certification (SMC). “Every three years, Afloat Training Group (ATG) conducts a comprehensive inspection called the Supply Management Certification,” said RSC Rodolfo Tapia. “Just like we do with our Full Management Review, ATG looks at every aspect of the ship’s retail services operation. If a ship scores 85 percent or higher, they are eligible to compete in the Ship’s Store Retail Excellence Award competition. So it is important we prepare them as well as we possibly can.”

“The FAT gave us insight on what to expect during SMC that I wasn’t aware of,” said RSSN Michael Rodriguez, who works in the Oscar Austin ship’s laundry. “I was able to take a lot of notes and now I feel more prepared.”

“The advancement exam for E5 is in a couple of weeks and the material the FAT went

over during the visit was like a refresher course for the exam,” said Oscar Austin barber RS3 Emily Wilbarger.

The seasoned Sailors who staff the FAT are similar to a trusted relative – kind of like your favorite aunt or uncle or cousin. They are always there for the shipboard Sailors to help set them up for success. Whether it’s to prepare for a major inspection or help with reaching the next paygrade, the FAT members are always standing by ready to set the Sailors up for success.

