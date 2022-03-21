377 ABW IG Team wins MAJCOM award

The 377th Air Base Wing Inspector General team has been awarded the Department of the Air Force 2021 Maj. Gen. Junius W. Jones Inspector General Award. The award recognizes the Air Force’s outstanding Commander’s Inspection Program, or CCIP, whose performance is proactive and goes above and beyond day-to-day mission requirements.

The CCIP is a plan that creates complex scenarios and initiatives to test the wing’s ability to meet its assigned tasks. The information gathered from these tests help leadership prioritize limited resources to mitigate vulnerabilities.

“When our members go through the Department of the Air Force (DAFIA) Readiness Exercise Advanced Planning, Execution and Reporting (REAPER) course, they hammer home five concepts when designing an exercise; scope, scale, relevance, rigor, robustness,” said Chief Master Sgt. William McClannan, superintendent, 377ABW Inspector General office. “Thanks to our civilian teammates, we’ve been able to capitalize on those concepts. While an office of uniformed personnel would constantly reinvent the wheel, our civilians provide experience and a solid foundation.”

An example of the team’s experience came in the form of explosive simulators, which add much needed realism to various exercises such as active shooter, anti-terrorism and response task force.

During a recent critical inspection, Air Force Global Strike Command IG lauded the inclusion of the simulators by adding to the realism of the exercise.

The team also worked tirelessly to create a plan for an exercise that Kirtland Air Force Base participated in for the first time. The exercise was scheduled to be a national-level engagement that included the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, the FBI and several other agencies and first responders, with a total of 12,000 personnel involved. Although the exercise was canceled due to COVID, the plan was completed and is ready to be implemented at a moment’s notice.

“Our Inspector General team exemplifies our culture of compliance, readiness, and innovation,” said Col. Jason Vattioni, 377ABW commander. “The team consistently provided critical advice and assistance to ensure all of our commanders are able to execute their diverse and complex missions with absolute precision. This award is a validation of the entire team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence for all Airmen and Guardians assigned to Team Kirtland”



After placing first among 10 other teams at the MAJCOM level, the 377ABW IG team will now compete within the Department of the Air Force.



“Proud is an understatement,” McClannan said. “Our team members are highly motivated and always looking for the next challenge.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:10 Story ID: 416915 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 377 ABW IG Team wins MAJCOM award, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.