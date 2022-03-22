The Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) Seeks Resilient Waveforms Information from Industry

SAN DIEGO – March 21, 2022 – The Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC), on behalf of the Department of Defense, is seeking information on innovative solutions and alternative approaches from Industry regarding Software Defined Radio (SDR) waveform resiliency technologies and products to identify candidates for potential acquisition and use by the US Military Services.



The JTNC strives to be the center of excellence for collecting, archiving, and sharing next-generation waveform information for ongoing DoD efforts with the Industry. The ultimate goal is to expedite market research activities for emerging waveform Government acquisitions.



"This industry request is important to the DOD because it is the next wave of innovation," said JTNC Director, Mr. Kurt Reese. "Resiliency and reuse will help the DoD and vendors pave the way for the future."



This Request for Information (RFI) focuses on resilient waveforms and associated technologies currently under development or recently completed by Industry for potential DoD use. The purpose is to provide ready access to resilient waveform information retrievable in a timely manner to aid the DoD Chief Information Officer, Office of the Secretary of Defense (Acquisition & Sustainment, Research & Engineering, Cost, Assessment & Program Evaluation), Joint Staff - J6 and all Services (Program Executive Offices and Program Management Offices) in planning future network architectures in support of resilient and interoperable joint communications.



"Industry should submit so that the DoD can find the next great innovation," said Directorate Lead of DoD Communications Standards and Technical Analysis, Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC), Mr. William "Bill" Brickner. "It's important for the JTNC in shaping the future of non-proprietary/proprietary strategic and tactical waveforms evolution."



This RFI is a classified effort and will be advertised to potential waveform technology and product providers via the System for Award Management website (SAM.gov). Vendors will have until June 29, 2022, to respond. Those interested in responding to the RFI should promptly: https://sam.gov/opp/cb4a402d229e4258890e9a9ed8506031/view



ABOUT THE JTNC

As part of the DoD, and under the executive management of the Army's Program Executive

Office, Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), and the JTNC ensures secure, interoperable, and resilient tactical capabilities aligned to modular open architectures in support of Service, Multi-Service, and Coalition forces. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the JTNC executes its mission by developing standards in collaboration with government and industry partners, conducting technical analysis in accordance with DoD policies, and maintaining a DoD Information Repository (IR). For more information, visit: www.jtnc.mil or follow us on Twitter at: twitter.com/DODJTNC

