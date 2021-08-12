I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Jackson Kerby

Staff Sgt. Jackson Kerby is a C-130H Hercules crew chief with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at the 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Crew chiefs are responsible for advising the maintenance, service, and inspection of the 908th AW’s eight C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft known as “the workhorse of the Air Force.”



Kerby said he joined the Air Force after graduating from high school in his hometown of Demopolis, Alabama, in 2013. He was active duty for four years at Travis Air Force Base, California. While there he was a KC-10 crew chief.



He transitioned to being a Traditional Reservist with the 908th AW in 2017. On his civilian side, he works full-time at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, Georgia. There he works as a flight test engineer on C-130 Hercules J model aircraft, C-5 Galaxy aircraft, and P-3 Orion aircraft.



“I enjoy working with my hands and being around aircraft, so it feels great to be able to combine those two interests by being a crew chief,” said Kerby.



Kerby said that one of the perks of being a TR with a unit in the same state as his hometown is the ability to stay connected with family.



“It’s nice to be able to go home and visit everyone when coming in for drill weekend instead of having to save up leave like when I was active duty,” said Kerby.



He said that some of the other positives to being a reservist is that he was able to focus on getting his degree from Auburn University. He graduated this past August with a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering. While there he was able to intern with Lockheed Martin. His two internships with them are what lead to him getting a full-time position there.



As a newly tacked on Staff Sergeant, Kerby said that he is glad he can use his active duty experience to be a good leader by helping the junior enlisted.



“Being prior active duty, I know a good bit of how to help Airmen get their training done and how to have work-life balance,” said Kerby. “Especially since reservists don’t do this every day it’s important to have someone there to help them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:47 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US