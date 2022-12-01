I am The 908th: Capt. Krizia Ware

Photo By Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg | Captain Krizia Ware is a medical administrative officer for the 908th Aeromedical...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg | Captain Krizia Ware is a medical administrative officer for the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. Born in Germany, Ware grew up in a military family and chose to follow her father’s path after high school. Ware lived in a small town in Georgia and said she was motivated to get out and see the world. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Max Goldberg) see less | View Image Page

Captain Krizia Ware is a medical administrative officer for the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. Born in Germany, Ware grew up in a military family and chose to follow her father’s path after high school. Ware lived in a small town in Georgia and said she was motivated to get out and see the world.



“I always wanted to see more than just this town, I didn’t want to be one of those people that never leaves the place they grew up in,” said Ware. “I knew the military was going to give me that opportunity.”



Ware joined the Navy on September 11, 2000 where she served as an operational specialist, monitoring the ship’s radar and navigation. Three years later she found herself on board the USS Cowpens as it launched the first naval assault of the Iraq War.



She served in the Navy until 2005 before joining the Air Force in 2007. Twelve years later, in 2019, she accepted her current position at the 908th.



Ware has her hands full outside of the military with her four children and husband (who serves in the Air Force also), yet somehow she finds time to enjoy her many hobbies. Basketball has always been a part of her life but she also enjoys running and tennis and explores her artistic side by playing the flute.



Ware said she finds her work in the military, and specifically the medical field, to be deeply rewarding. She loves the opportunities military service has afforded her and her family.



“My kids had their first flight in one of our C-130’s,” said Ware. “I wouldn’t be able to do that in any other job.”



Striving to be a positive role model to everyone she meets, Capt. Ware is an excellent example of successful work/life balance while following in her family’s tradition of military service.