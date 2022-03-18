100th SFS Defenders, Ministry of Defence Police detain man at base gate

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron detained a civilian in a vehicle at the main base gate at approximately 6:30 a.m., March 14.



Organized, trained and equipped to defend against threats to the Air Force, 100th SFS Defenders first made contact with the individual when he arrived at the gate attempting to gain access to the installation to meet former U.S. President Donald Trump.



Mission-ready, resilient and air-minded 100th SFS Defenders and Ministry of Defence Police safely took custody of the man, who was under the influence of alcohol, and transferred him to the Mildenhall Town Suffolk Constabulary.



“The close partnership that we have with the Ministry of Defence Police and Suffolk Constabulary is vital to the protection of all U.S. and U.K. personnel and assets,” said Master Sgt. Joshua Clements, 100th SFS section chief of operations.



The readiness of 100th SFS Defenders and their ability to respond to dynamic tactical and operational scenarios in support of air base defense is essential to the sustainment of the wing’s mission of providing rapid air refueling capabilities throughout Europe and Africa.



Media queries may be directed to the 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs office at 100arw.pamr@us.af.mil.

