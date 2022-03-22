332d AEW celebrates newest Red Tail senior master sergeants

Photo By Christopher Parr | Leadership from the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing stand alongside Team Red Tail's newest...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Parr | Leadership from the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing stand alongside Team Red Tail's newest senior master sergeant selects during a promotion release party at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia March 19, 2022. This year the Air Force selected 1,433 of 17,419 eligible master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant, at a selection rate of 8.28 percent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr) see less | View Image Page

The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing celebrated unit members selected for the rank of senior master sergeant during a release party held here, March 19, 2022.



“Promotion to senior master sergeant is highly competitive and historically is the most difficult promotion to attain," said Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, 332d AEW commander. "It speaks clearly to the quality of personnel we are fortunate to have in our Red Tail family."



This year the Air Force selected 1,433 of 17,419 eligible master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant, at a selection rate of 8.28 percent. The 332d Red Tails can claim six of these selectees.



As senior master sergeants, the selectees will continue to develop their leadership and management skills. They will continue to mentor others to grow and develop new officers and enlisted Airmen below them and who often look up to them for advice. The rank carries significantly expanded responsibilities and requires a broad technical and managerial perspective. They will use their leadership experience to leverage resources and personnel to meet a variety of mission requirements.



Congratulations to the 332d AEW Senior Master Sergeant selects:

Master Sgt. Edward Cosgriff, 332d Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. Jeffrey Madden, 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron

Master Sgt. Cassandra Moore, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

Master Sgt. Bryan Vandersloot 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron

Master Sgt. Matthew Machala, 384th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron

Master Sgt. Dennis Kolesnik, 384th EARS