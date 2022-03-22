Kadena’s 44th FS, JASDF, begin bilateral training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson | A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson | A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, taxis on the Tsuiki Air Base flightline, March 22, 2022, while a Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2A takes off in the background. Tsuiki Air Base hosted the March, 2022 iteration of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which increases operational readiness and improves interoperability with our Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson) see less | View Image Page

TSUIKI AIR BASE, Japan — Approximately six F-15C Eagles from Kadena Air Base’s 44th Fighter Squadron began their first day of flying with Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s 6th and 8th Fighter Squadrons today as part of the Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation program.



The routine, one-week exercise is designed to increase bilateral interoperability between the two nation’s fighter pilots while increasing operational readiness for both nations.



All flying operations will be conducted in bilaterally approved airspace regularly used by JASDF.



“The 44FS and AMU team have a role to play in contributing to the common defense of Japan,” said Lt. Col. William “Wild” Strohecker, 44th Fighter Squadron commander. “It is through our training with members of the 8th Wing that both the USAF and JASDF contribute to a long lineage of stability in the Indo-Pacific.”



Nearly 100 Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group and 18th Security Forces Squadron members have accompanied the detachment of 44th FS pilots, taking advantage of the opportunity to practice Agile Combat Employment training wherein they will be repeatedly launching and protecting the jets in an unfamiliar environment with limited resources.



“It’s basically our job in maintenance to keep the jets in the air so we bring only the tools we think we’ll need to be able to do that,” said Tech. Sgt. Jason Brady, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft section chief. “For this ATR, we brought about 20 pallets of cargo on three C-130Js, which is probably about 45% less by volume than we would normally do.”



Since it was established in May 2006, the program has allowed hundreds of pilots to fly and coordinate closely with JASDF pilots over the course of thousands of flight hours.



For more than 60 years, the U.S.-Japan security alliance has served as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. ATR is another example of the strong bonds the two nations share in their partnership.



“I expect this ATR will make gains for the alliance by increasing our bilateral interoperability and combined lethality,” Strohecker said. “Likewise, both parties will benefit from an improved understanding of our shared capabilities.”