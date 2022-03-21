ASC employees look back on 2nd anniversary of teleworking due to COVID-19 pandemic

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – It’s been two years since the federal workforce was told to go home and telework because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, those in management thought teleworking could be a fitting temporary solution, maybe lasting up to two weeks, after which everyone would be back working in the office.



As unimaginable as this virus was elsewhere in the world, having U.S. federal employees work from home for two weeks was even more unrealistic if not downright unthinkable.



But it happened. In fact, it’s only recently that the federal workforce is making strides toward coming back into an office environment. Of course, these plans could be stifled anytime by another variant that could prove itself to be just as bad, if not worse, than the Delta and Omicron variants.



Nevertheless, things seem to be improving here in the U.S. as a “new normal” is taking shape. This new normal has caused changes in people’s perspective on life – professional and personal – in ways not thought possible in March 2020.



The concept of most of the federal workforce teleworking the majority of the time wasn’t even debatable prior to the pandemic. However, employees proved that mission objectives could still be accomplished by working from home.



On the other hand, some federal employees cannot telework due to the nature of their work, such as those that need to be physically present for their main duties like employees of Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center or RIA Fire and Emergency Services.



There were also supervisors who needed to be in the office with their peers to ensure mission readiness and completion.



Whether it be in the workplace or in one’s personal life, everyone was affected for better or worse.



The U.S. Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs Office reached out to headquarters personnel asking for their opinion on teleworking; here are the comments received:



O Melissa Peterson, Human Resources specialist, G-1 (Human Resources): “COVID has forced me to slow down and take a breath! With the hustle and bustle of our busy lives prior to COVID, both in the office and out of the office, it didn’t allow much time – mentally or physically – to focus on building better relationships with our family, friends, co-workers, or even with ourselves.



“This time has allowed me to focus on what is important in life, my family, and it’s the little things like cooking family dinner together, catching up on the phone at least weekly, and taking big family vacations. Prior to COVID everyone was always on the go and leading busy lives, me included, and I feel as if this time has forced everyone to stop and take stock of what is actually around you. In a world of more is better, it made me focus on what I already have, not what I thought I wanted or couldn’t live without, and realize that I have everything I need.



“I have also taken full advantage of the slower mental pace to do some of the things that my hectic life didn’t allow for, which is focusing on my physical, emotional, and spiritual healing.



“I’ve been able to attend Yoga twice a week for the last year, which has helped me with my back problems; I’m eating and cooking healthier which has made me feel better and have more energy, but the biggest thing was being able to focus on my emotional healing. Everyone carries emotional traumas within us from our past experiences, and with a busy life both mentally and physically, we bury those traumas deep within us. This time has allowed me to sit with my feeling and thoughts, deal with those emotional triggers, and learn to love me again.”



O Deidre Eaton, Process Improvement specialist, G-3/5/7 Operations: “I’m a “trekkie” and always wondered if I could be an astronaut. Someone on a space journey, isolated from society as I voyage across the universe. COVID allowed me to test those waters.



“Just like Star Trek, we were isolated from society with limited social interaction. Just think, on each show of Star Trek whether the original or The Next Generation, the command crew was limited to a “bubble”. Remember, the COVID bubble was a small network of trusted friends or relatives. For example, Captain James T. Kirk’s bubble consisted of Dr. Leonard McCoy, Mr. Spock, and Scotty. For Captain Jean-Luc Picard, his social interaction was limited to Commander Riker, Dr. Crusher, Counselor Troi, Lt. Worf, Lt. Cmdr. La Forge, and Lt. Cmdr. Data.



“I chose to isolate due to family circumstances and because I had no desire to get even a sniffle. I tend to isolate even during regular flu season. However, I did have friends who lost loved ones probably because of asymptomatic contact. I personally, did not want that burden on my conscious.



“I took advantage of my time and expanded my culinary skills. My favorite new recipes are French Onion Chicken, Korean Soy-Sesame Beef, Curry-Stand Chicken Tikka Masala, and Rachael Ray Chicken Chow Fun.



“What have I missed during the COVID era? The Adler and Circa 21 theaters. I’m also going to miss the Santana concert coming to the TaxSlayer Center. I grew up with my mom playing Santana records. I’d love to attend the concert with her. Because she’s high risk, I will not go and going without her just won’t be as fun.



“So for me, an introvert, COVID wasn’t too bad. And, yes, I enjoyed teleworking.”



O Bob Petty: Safety Division chief, G-4 (Logistics): “Many COVID risk mitigation plans and documents were provided by the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade [South Korea] safety team and involved: Detection/testing, workplace restrictions due to symptoms/sickness, travel advisories/requirements, contact tracing efforts and workplace cleaning requirements.



“The 403rd AFSB sharing of Eighth Army lessons-learned and best practices were invaluable and assisted greatly when stateside COVID-prevention protocols were being stood up about two months later. I shared all Eighth Army’s COVID mitigation efforts with our Command Surgeon cell.



“Shortly after the ASC Crisis Action Team was stood up and Department of the Army/U.S. Army Materiel Command COVID-related Operation Orders followed shortly thereafter.



“The ASC Safety Team from headquarters to the Army Field Support Battalions/Logistics Readiness Centers levels was an active participant with senior leaders at all levels in the implementation of COVID-mitigation protocols enterprise-wide.



“In addition, the ASC safety team was involved in initial/recurring safety and occupational health inspections of Acquisition Integration and Management Center/Logistics Civil Augmentation Program COVID-19 quarantine sites. Collaboration with AIM, Installation Management Command/Senior Command and U.S. Army Garrison safety counterparts was key to our success and resulted in zero significant injuries/incidents.



“The ASC surgeon cell was a key adviser and instrumental in the success of mitigation measures being implemented throughout RIA USAG command team and from an ASC senior command perspective … I don’t think it could have been handled better/more effectively that how it was … definitely, truly a team effort and included close collaboration with local RIA health/state health authorities.



“The ASC G-1 (Human Resources) was the key lead to develop and publish ASC COVID-19 handbook and training in support of supervisor/employee training efforts. The G1 Wellness Division also was instrumental in messaging and the readiness and resilience of the ASC workforce … the ASC G-4 (Logistics) was also instrumental from a facility engineer and supply perspective in support of Headquarters and Headquarters Company and Army Field Support Brigade mitigation efforts.



“Telework expansion was a huge change in our normal ways of doing business and has changed the Department of Defense’s perception on what is the most efficient/cost-saving workforce structure in this regard.



“The COVID-19 transition to maximum telework in many ways reduced personal stressors in several ways. I reside a one-hour drive from the physical workplace and telework has eliminated 10 hours of commute time and greatly reduced vehicle maintenance/fuel costs and increased the time available to maintain my home/property which my wife is quite happy about!



“In addition to team/job performance, communication with my safety teammates has increased with the ability to utilize Microsoft Teams which is a highly effective communication tool. The addition of video capabilities across the ASC enterprise will further enhance this communication tool”.



O Melinda Verstraete, Human Resources specialist, G-1 (Human Resources): “Working for the Department of the Army for many years, I never thought that telework would become a full-time option, but with the technology we have today it has become a reality. I am still in disbelief that I have been teleworking for the last two years. Personally, not having a 60-minute commute each day has been invaluable. I feel that I am more efficient and productive professionally and personally.



“Initially, I felt teleworking did not allow for opportunities to brainstorm with co-workers, such as specific career field technical situations and issues. However, our organization has mastered using MS Teams and these daily conversations are now accomplished through chats and voice calls.



“Also, I felt at the start of full-time telework isolated and I missed the in-person interaction with co-workers but again the use of MS Teams has made it possible to connect with my co-workers at any time. I feel fortunate that this opportunity has been given to us in the ASC G-1 to continue to telework and to be part of a new work culture.”



O Maj. Rylie DeLong, commander, HHC: “When COVID kicked off in March of 2020, I was attending Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. All students were directed to stay home and they transitioned our classes into a virtual learning platform on blackboard.



“At this same time, the Child Development Center identified that only “mission essential” personnel could send their children for care; CGSC students were not “mission essential”. So I, and other students who had young children, were asked to continue learning while also taking care of their children. It was terrible. When we had finally completed CSGC they had a drive through for us to pick up our diplomas and that was our graduation.



“Upon reporting here to Rock Island, the madness continued … inprocessing offices were closed and the people you needed to link up with were teleworking. Right now just thinking about it brings back a wave of frustration. Then once I figured out how to get in- processed and aligned with my team on the Support Operations Lead Materiel Integrator it was still a ghost town. I met my boss one time and then he was teleworking.



“I had no one to do a “right seat” with so I essentially was trying to learn my job by myself without really understanding what my job was. Additionally, due to just reporting here, my son could not get a slot at the CDC because I was still on a waiting list and not considered mission essential. So thankful this is a historical recollection because I do not want to go back through any of that.



“And as you can probably tell, I wholeheartedly disagree with teleworking.”



As is evident, COVID-19 has affected everyone differently. It permeated itself into people’s lives everywhere. In the U.S. we’re closing in on 1 million people dying as a result of it. Others have lingering illness despite getting over it. Still, others never experienced symptoms but still might have been infected. Lastly, there are those who got it more than once.



There’s still so much the medical field needs to learn about this virus that forever changed people’s personal and professional lives. As for the future, that remains to be seen.

