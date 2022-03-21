Women inspire others for success and achievements

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Angela Day (far left), audiologist at William Beaumont Army Medical Center and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Angela Day (far left), audiologist at William Beaumont Army Medical Center and chief of the Fort Bliss Hearing Program, is joined by her sisters and mother when they hiked Ooh Ahh point at the Grand Canyon on February 19, 2022. According to Day, her mother “crushed” the hike and inspired others to keep going as they saw her complete the trail hike. Day is inspired by her sisters and mother and believes it is important to highlight women’s accomplishments during Women’s History Month, in hopes that they inspire later generations of women to achieve success. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – Women’s History Month is held in March of every year and focuses on highlighting the achievements of women throughout history in hopes that they will inspire younger generations of women to achieve.



Capt. Angela Day, audiologist at William Beaumont Army Medical Center and chief of the Fort Bliss Hearing Program, was inspired to follow in the footsteps of another Captain in the U.S. Army who not only served her country, but was also a military audiologist. When Day was attending her graduate program, the Captain shared her success story and Day became immediately interested.



“My previous notions of a typical audiologist (that audiologists would always be found in a clinical setting such as a hospital or an ENT practice) were dispelled when I learned that military audiologists often found themselves to work outside of the clinic, educating Soldiers on the importance of protecting their hearing,” said Day. “I recall thinking that I wanted to be like her and be an Army audiologist but simultaneously doubting myself that I would ever be selected for that position.”



The U.S. Army only selects four graduate students for The Army Externship Program, making the selection highly competitive. Two years later, Day found herself talking to a medical recruiter, and thankful that she was selected into the military’s audiology externship program.



The gratitude that Day had at that continues to inspire her every day. Day agrees that Women’s History Month is important because it is an opportunity to reflect, show gratitude, and inspire current and future generations of women to do the same. “But even more so, I am honored that every day I get to serve my country as a Soldier,” said Day.



“I believe it is important to reflect on our fellow sisters in arms’ achievement,” said Day. “Their accomplishments illustrate what boundaries were broken and that it is immensely important as they paved the way for success, but more significantly, they illustrated that it is possible to do so. Thus, it allows us to take the time and appreciate what they have done for our careers. Lastly, women’s history month is a chance to inspire others by highlighting their incredible achievements. Their achievements may motivate other females to push themselves, ultimately enabling them to reach their goals and inspire so many others to do the same.”



Day, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is also inspired by her mother and sisters.



“My mother taught me that anything is possible as long you work hard for what you want. She was the first of her family to go to college, despite being held back a grade in school,” said Day. “My middle sister is the smartest person I know. Growing up, I wanted to be just as smart as she was and so she unknowingly encouraged me to keep studying even when I was exhausted. My eldest sister was recently promoted to be a Clinical Director for a large hospital. She has always been a strong leader and I strive to follow her footsteps in her leadership style.”



Day has seven years of service under her belt and continues to strive for success. Last year in April, she participated in the Norwegian Foot March, which is a physical challenge where participants conduct a ruck march that is 18.6 miles long, with 25 pounds strapped to their back. The Norwegian Foot March is considered by many to be the most challenging foreign military badge. Day completed the march in four hours and 23 minutes.