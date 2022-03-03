ASA-Soto Cano breaks ground on new hangar for Winged Warriors during ARSOUTH Commander’s visit

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Thigpen, U.S. Army South commanding general, presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for a new aviation hangar at Soto Cano Air Base, March 3, during his first visit to Honduras.



The Army Support Activity team has worked with engineers, under guidance from Mr. Ivan Olivierry, US Army Corps of Engineer lead for Honduras and Central America, to ensure this project meets the current needs at Soto Cano.



“This is a fitting reminder of a plan finally being realized,” said U.S. Army Col. Carl Hennemann, ASA commander during his remarks.



The aviation hangar will support the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment’s mission, in support of Joint Task Force-Bravo, throughout Central America and the and the U.S. Southern Command area of operations and will provide the Winged Warriors with five maintenance bays to support two CH-47s and 3 UH-60 helicopters, new operations and administrative offices, classrooms for training and additional storage.



Once complete, the $44 million dollar project will increase mission readiness for JTF-Bravo to support disaster relief operations and continue enhancing interoperability between U.S. forces and the host nation.



“We are happy to finally see this project taking off. I am sure it will improve operations for years to come and will contribute to the overall readiness of JTF-Bravo,” said Hennemann. “As the home for our Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Marines in Honduras, ASA is here to ensure Soto Cano Air Base remains ready to sustain operations and to enable interoperability with our partners.”



During his visit, General Thigpen also met with Honduran military authorities and JTF-Bravo leadership to continue bilateral operations, as well as toured facilities across the installation to know more about the capabilities Soto Cano offers and meet with service members deployed to the region.



ASA Soto Cano manages garrison and installation activities and services in direct support of Army South, to enable readiness and mission execution while providing quality services and facilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 Story ID: 416859 Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN