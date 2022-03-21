Fort McCoy SARC earns SHARP Spirit Award during academy training

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) Rebecca Wilkinson (center)...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) Rebecca Wilkinson (center) with the installation Army Community Service (ACS) Office is recognized for excellence March 3, 2022, by Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and other Fort McCoy organizational leaders at garrison meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. Wilkinson had recently graduated from the U.S. Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Academy at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., after attending there in January and February 2022. While there, Wilkinson earned the academy’s SHARP Spirit Award. In the meeting, Wilkinson received a Commander’s Coin for Excellence from Poss. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) Rebecca Wilkinson with the installation Army Community Service (ACS) Office earned a special award during her training in the U.S. Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Academy at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., in January and February.



Wilkinson earned the academy’s SHARP Spirit Award. According to the academy, the award “recognizes an exceptional graduate whom selected by peers demonstrated outstanding professionalism, academic achievement, and course contributions that embody the spirit of the academy’s mission to … eliminate sexual harassment and assault from our Army.



“The SHARP Spirit awardee is recognized as a catalyst for change in our efforts to build a culture of dignity and respect across the force. The SHARP Spirit awardee elevates the reputation and the standing of the SHARP Academy by providing an inspirational example of the Army values,” the award criteria states.



Wilkinson was presented the award on the day of her academy graduation Feb. 18 with class 22-002 of the SARC and Victim Advocate Career Course. The course is for people who are filling fulltime SARC and victim advocate positions.



The course is a six-week course designed to meet the Department of Defense’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office’s core competencies and to prepare individuals to effectively respond to sexual harassment complaints and victims of sexual assault.



Wilkinson said she was appreciative of the award.



“I was humbled and grateful to be nominated by my peers for the SHARP Spirit Award,” Wilkinson said. “I take my mission of being a SARC very seriously and strive to promote a culture of dignity and respect continuously. The career course was an outstanding platform to collaborate with SHARP professionals on methods to enhance the program and share initiatives that promote prevention through awareness and education. We must all work together to foster a climate of trust that respects and protects all personnel.”



Wilkinson has been the lead SARC for Fort McCoy since July 2020 at the ACS Office.



According to the Army, the mission of the SHARP program is to enhance Army readiness through the prevention of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and associated retaliatory behaviors while providing comprehensive response capabilities.



Fort McCoy’s SHARP office is located in building 2111. Also, the Fort McCoy SHARP 24/7 Helpline is 608-388-3000 and the Department of Defense Safe Helpline is 877-995-5247.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy SHARP office.)