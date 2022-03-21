Courtesy Translation: Rising number of infections: ESWE traffic must reduce timetable service again starting on March 21

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Wiesbaden City Government from 18 MAR 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Rising number of infections: ESWE traffic must reduce timetable service again starting on March 21



The continuous increase in the number of corona infections throughout Germany and locally has once again led to an increased sick leave rate in the workforce at Wiesbaden's mobility service provider ESWE Verkehr.



For this reason, ESWE Verkehr has to reduce its service schedule. The procedure is the same as for the last temporary restriction in the transportation network.



The following changes will take effect when operations begin on Monday, March 21:



• On ESWE lines 1 and 8 as well as 4 and 14, the school break schedule applies. This can be found on the posted schedules in the column designation "Ferien" as well as in the current schedule book.



• All trips on ESWE line 2 are cancelled.



• All other lines as well as all e-cars and the buses in school transport (schedule book starting on page 382) continue to run according to the regular schedule as on school days.



These changes are in effect until further notice. ESWE Verkehr is endeavouring to return to the regular schedule as soon as possible.



All information on the effects of the coronavirus on Wiesbaden public transport is always up-to-date on https://www.eswe-verkehr.de/corona.



Wiesbaden's mobility service provider attaches particular importance to the protection of its passengers. For this reason, the current Corona regulations continue to apply when travelling on ESWE buses. These can be viewed under the above link.



Telephone information from ESWE Verkehr can be obtained by calling (0611) 45022450 from Monday to Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or on the RMV service telephone daily and around the clock at (069) 24248024.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000419087.php