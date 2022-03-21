U.S. Army to host over 40 African land force commanders in Columbus, Ga., March 21-25

Courtesy Photo | African Land Forces Summit is the U.S. Army's annual conference for U.S. and Africa...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | African Land Forces Summit is the U.S. Army's annual conference for U.S. and Africa partner land force components. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Georgia – Military leaders from the U.S. Army and over 40 African countries will join here March 21-25 in an effort to strengthen partnerships and discuss security challenges in Africa.



Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, will welcome African Land Forces Summit 2022 attendees during the opening ceremony on March 21 in Columbus, Georgia.



Hosted by the Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConnville, ALFS22 is intended to provide opportunity for African army leaders a chance to discuss and develop solutions to improve security and stability on the continent. The theme for the summit is, “Resilient Institutions Build Resilient Leaders.”



“I can tell you from personal experience, there is no better Army installation to showcase resiliency than Fort Benning,” said Rohling. SETAF-AF, the annual event coordinator, selected Fort Benning near Columbus, Ga., as the location for the summit because it is a major training hub for the U.S. Army.



ALFS 22 is also focusing on the role of the noncommissioned officer. Participants will observe how NCOs train the force throughout the week. Some of the scheduled activities include:



March 21 – Opening ceremonies at Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center followed by plenary session 1, an overview of the Maneuver Center of Excellence. In the afternoon, guests will move to Fort Benning to participate in round-robin demonstrations of initial and advanced infantry and armor training.

March 22 – Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center: Plenary session 2, an overview of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command: how resiliency in the Armed Forces begins at the most junior level, and the importance of the NCO Corps in that training. In the afternoon, guests will move to Fort Benning to witness demonstrations of training received at Airborne School. Tuesday evening during dinner, Brig. Gen. Aida Borras, SETAF-AF Deputy Commanding General will give a speech about Women’s History Month

March 23 – Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center: Plenary session 3, the Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) in theory and practice. In the afternoon, guests will move to Fort Benning to witness a demonstration from the Army Marksmanship unit.

March 24 – Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center:Plenary session 4, an overview of the Army Futures Command; leading the way in a transformational modernization of warfare. In the afternoon, guests will move to Fort Benning to witness a live fire demonstration.

March 25 – Guests will move to Fort Benning to watch the Rangers in Action demonstration followed by closing ceremonies and a gift exchange at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center.



In addition to demonstrations and plenary sessions throughout the week, there will also be time dedicated to networking and open conversations between partners, as well as a Women’s History Month event with remarks from Brig. Gen. Aida Borras, SETAF-AF deputy commanding general.