Mechanics Maintain the Mission

Soldiers from across the United States are participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, a joint training exercise taking place in Donnelly Training Area near Ft. Greely, Alaska. For Soldiers stationed at bases like Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright, this is not their first time training in Alaska’s harsh winter environment. However, whether they are unfamiliar with the elements or not, Soldiers know things have to keep moving and people have to stay warm. This is where Company B, 725th Brigade Support Battalion applies the essential support necessary to keep the mission going.



The maintenance company out of JBER arrived to Donnelly Training Area’s intermediate staging base February 20, making them the first unit to arrive in preparation for the historic exercise rotation in Alaska. Since arriving to DTA, the unit fixed approximately 200 faults on light-wheeled vehicles and approximately 25 heaters and generators for various task forces participating in JPMRC 22-02. They also completed 20 vehicle recovery missions thus far in the exercise. This is no easy feat, as the unit does not have access to the normal heated maintenance garages they are used to and has to navigate the snowy and icy terrain. Capt. Lance Cole, company commander, said “It is absolutely critical for our Soldiers to work in this arctic environment, not only for their own safety but for training purposes as well. We are the first ones in and will be the last ones out (after the exercise ends).”

With cold temperatures and icy conditions serving as an obstacle, Soldiers can expect things such as vehicle maintenance and the breakdown of equipment to require more attention than normal. Spc. Bryan George, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, described some of the challenges of performing his job in the bitter winter temperatures. “It’s hard for me to get into some of those tighter spaces (on a vehicle) because of the bulky gloves we wear,” George explained, “You don’t want to get contact frost bite or touch anything metal-to-metal, so you have to take some time to warm up and not stay outside for too long.” Despite learning how to adapt to the climate differences, George thinks the training will help him and any Soldier in the future. “I think these conditions are perfect to train in because everyone needs to be trained in any type of environment,” he continued, “You need to be prepared for anything that happens.”

With that in mind, one of the greater challenges in training in an arctic environment is staying warm and avoiding cold weather injuries. Heaters are a crucial piece of equipment for surviving the winter while in the field, especially since the first few days of the exercise brought negative temperatures and a brutal wind chill. This keeps the unit’s team of eight generator and heater repair specialists engaged and busy and brought them closer together. Sgt. Miguel Cortes, a utilities equipment repair specialist on his second training rotation in an arctic environment, said the team is better off because of their experience in this rotation. “It does build character because we are constantly in each other’s space, so it makes us learn how to work better together.” Cortes said, “It has been a great experience for us.”

Company B, 725th BSB proves to be a key element in JPMRC 22-02, and their hard work does not go unnoticed. “Mechanics are some of the hardest working people in the field,” said Brig. Gen. Louis Lapointe, deputy commanding general of operations for U.S. Army Alaska, “The greatest things about the Arctic is it forces Soldiers to be creative and find a way to work around it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 21:01 Story ID: 416806 Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 49 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mechanics Maintain the Mission, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.