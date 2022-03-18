Photo Essay: 485th Engineer Company Prepares for Deployment

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Sgt. Berkeley Taylor from the 485th Engineer Company out of Arlington Heights, Ill....... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Sgt. Berkeley Taylor from the 485th Engineer Company out of Arlington Heights, Ill. acts as a ground guide while conducting rail loading on Mar. 18, 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 485th was loading vehicles in preparation for their upcoming deployment. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 485th Engineer Company out of Arlington Heights, Ill. fought a late-winter snowstorm to conduct rail loading on Mar. 18, 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 485th was loading vehicles in preparation for their upcoming overseas deployment.



1st Lt. Payden Howard, unit executive officer said that despite the weather, the 485th Soldiers know that mission comes first.



"Today we are executing railhead operations in order to stage out our equipment and gear in preparation for movement to our ultimate destination," Howard said. "A little snow doesn't stop us."



For decades, Fort McCoy has offered outstanding rail services to units training or preparing for mobilization. Rail loading training is facilitated by employees with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division.



“The railyard at Fort McCoy offers a tremendous capability for our mission as a mobilization force generation installation, " Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss said. "It has been utilized often over the past two decades in support of DoD operations worldwide."



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



