Engaging the community with STARBASE in the state Nevada

Courtesy Photo | Students from Nevada's first Department of Defense (DoD) STARBASE program touring the Nevada Air National Guard Base March 16, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Created in 1991, STARBASE's primary focus is to foster a passion of learning in the field of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in fifth graders attending Title 1 schools. (Courtesy photo)

Nevada’s first Department of Defense (DoD) STARBASE program welcomed its first class of students March 14-18, 2022 at the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, Nevada.



“The goal [of STARBASE] is to drive and foster more historically underserved demographics with a love of learning and engagement early in their lives,” said Tiffany Young, northern Nevada’s STARBASE program director. “Hopefully this guides them into wanting careers in STEM.”



Created in 1991, STARBASE’s primary focus is to foster a passion of learning in the field of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in fifth graders attending Title 1 schools. The students will participate in a five day curriculum that includes 25 hours of academic instruction and multiple challenging “hands-on, minds-on” STEM activities. The students will also get the opportunity to interact with military personnel to explore different career paths and observe STEM being applied first-hand.



STARBASE is being overseen and managed by the State of Nevada Office of the Military and will utilize civilian educators that will lead the weeklong courses.



For Southern Nevada residents there will also be another STARBASE program hosted at the Henderson Armory in Henderson, Nev. This program will be ran by Traci Davis who has worked in education as a former Nevada principle, Clark County academic manager and Washoe County School District superintendent.



“The work of STARBASE leads to equity,” said Davis. “Every kid should have an opportunity for these experiences.”



To find out more information about DoD STARBASE, visit www.dodstarbase.org.