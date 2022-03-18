Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VTANG Night Flying Operations

    Upcoming April F-35 Night Flying Operations

    Photo By Senior Airman Jana Somero | An F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air...... read more read more

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (March 18, 2022) – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, March 22 to Friday, March 25, and from Tuesday, March 29 to Friday, April 1, with two takeoff periods.

    The first takeoff period is scheduled between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. with landings scheduled between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The second takeoff period is scheduled between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. with landings scheduled between 8:00 p.m. and 10 p.m. There are no scheduled morning flights.

    “Nighttime air operations present unique challenges that require the women and men of the 158th Fighter Wing to train a little later in the evening on occasion,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Operations Group commander.

    Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies.

    “As the nation’s first F-35 combat ready Air National Guard fighter wing, we are very proud in the robust and professional training our Airmen conduct with many other national assets,” said Blair.

    For more information on the F-35 program, please visit www.vtguard.com/f35.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 15:41
    Story ID: 416763
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 37
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VTANG Night Flying Operations, by TSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Upcoming April F-35 Night Flying Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    vtang

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT