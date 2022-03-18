VTANG Night Flying Operations

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (March 18, 2022) – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, March 22 to Friday, March 25, and from Tuesday, March 29 to Friday, April 1, with two takeoff periods.



The first takeoff period is scheduled between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. with landings scheduled between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The second takeoff period is scheduled between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. with landings scheduled between 8:00 p.m. and 10 p.m. There are no scheduled morning flights.



“Nighttime air operations present unique challenges that require the women and men of the 158th Fighter Wing to train a little later in the evening on occasion,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Operations Group commander.



Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies.



“As the nation’s first F-35 combat ready Air National Guard fighter wing, we are very proud in the robust and professional training our Airmen conduct with many other national assets,” said Blair.



For more information on the F-35 program, please visit www.vtguard.com/f35.

