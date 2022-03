March brings start to 2022 prescribed burn season at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A team member lights a prescribed burn March 14, 2022, along the railroad tracks on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A team member lights a prescribed burn March 14, 2022, along the railroad tracks on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wild habitat, said Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch. Mentzel said prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team held their first prescribed burn on the installation March 1, and they have continued to hold prescribed burns throughout the first half of March as conditions have been favorable.



The team last held a prescribed burn in December 2021.



Personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center of Environmental Management of Military Lands under contract with the post help coordinate each prescribed burn at the post.



Charles Mentzel, installation forester for the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, said completing and planning prescribed burns has to be a team approach.



“Prescribed burns, generally, are done in the spring and fall seasons because weather conditions are most favorable at those times,” Mentzel said.



Kevin Luepke, Fort McCoy natural resources specialist who has helped oversee the March prescribed burns, said it drier, warmer weather has contributed to ideal conditions to hold the activity.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources defines prescribed burns as a way to “improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities and reduce wildfire potential.”



Prescribed burns reduce wildfire potential, which this area burns every year if we don’t burn it prior to training, Mentzel said.



“Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wildlife habitat,” he said.



Mentzel said prescribed burns also help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species.



“The burns also set back small trees and shrubs and make them grow again from the stump,” Mentzel said. “This allows for more food for deer and other animals and removes unwanted (tree) species from growing underneath an oak forest.”



The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) also offers an explanation of benefits of prescribed burns. The department’s web page at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov states “prescribed burns serve many purposes.” They include controlling undesirable vegetation; preparing sites for harvesting, planting or seeding; controlling plant disease; reducing wildfire hazards; improving wildlife habitat; improving plant production quantity and quality; and removing debris. The burns also enhances seed production, facilitating the distribution of grazing and browsing animals, restoring and maintaining ecological sites, and managing native plant diversity/composition.



“Prescribed burning is fire applied to a predetermined area within a prescribed set of conditions, dates, and with appropriate safety precautions to achieve specific purposes,” the USDA site states. “Prescribed burning can be applied to forest land, grass-land, pasture land, wildlife land, hay land and other land uses as appropriate.”



More prescribed burns will likely take place across Fort McCoy during spring 2022 as conditions permit.



