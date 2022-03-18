Navy Detachment Goodfellow Sailors Recognized for Excellence at Joint Service Awards Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Chief Cryptologic Technician Collection Morgan Griffin was selected as the Goodfellow...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Cryptologic Technician Collection Morgan Griffin was selected as the Goodfellow Senior NCO of the Year at the annual Goodfellow Air Force Base awards ceremony hosted by the U.S. Air Force 17th Training Wing. see less | View Image Page

By Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Jason Melander



GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Sailors attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow were nominated for four joint service awards at the annual Goodfellow Air Force Base awards ceremony hosted by the U.S. Air Force 17th Training Wing.



Of categories the command was eligible for were for: Goodfellow’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year, NCO of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Joint Color Guard Member of the Year; the Navy detachment took home the awards for the senior NCO, volunteer, and joint color guard member.



Amid numerous nominees, Chief Cryptologic Technician Collection Morgan Griffin was selected as the Goodfellow Senior NCO of the Year. The senior NCO category is reserved for leaders who made positive command impacts and displayed exceptional leadership.



Some of Griffin’s achievements included training, mentoring, and developing more than 200 Sailors as a leading chief petty officer and course supervisor for the Navy Analysis and Reporting Course. Under his leadership, one instructor was recognized as IWTC Monterey Sailor of the Year and another instructor was recognized as Center for Information Warfare Training Instructor of the Year. Griffin’s leadership and performance forged and delivered Sailors aimed toward professional and personal success.



“I am grateful for the recognition and to my Sailors who made this possible,” said Griffin. “Even though the Navy detachment has one of the smallest presences on Goodfellow, the Navy won three out of four possible categories. That is a direct reflection of this command and all the hard work they do every day.”



Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Waylon Lehrman was nominated for and won the category of Goodfellow Volunteer of the Year. The volunteer category captured those service members whose efforts most significantly contributed to the base and local community.



As the Navy detachment volunteer coordinator, his efforts led to more than 150 Sailors participating in 15 soup kitchens at a local church serving over 3,000 meals for those in need within the San Angelo community. Additionally, he organized and led 50 Sailors in five highway clean-ups projects as part of the “Adopt a Highway” program. He also participated in 28 funeral honor details across West Texas and trained 40 Sailors on proper funeral honors techniques. Lehrman consistently displayed a high level of professionalism and work ethic directly supporting the San Angelo and greater Texas communities.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Marcus Powell was selected as the Base Honor Guard Member of the Year. Powell represented the Navy at 14 Joint Service Honor Guard events for military and public events. He served as the Navy flag bearer during numerous events including multiple changes of command, funeral honor details for memorial services, a Medal of Honor ceremony, and the Veteran’s Day parade.



“I volunteered for the joint service color guard because I felt it was an opportunity to work with the other service branches as one,” said Powell. “I enjoy learning different ways of doing things and taking on this task really opened my eyes to a new experience.”



Another Navy detachment Sailor, Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Jordan Allan, was nominated for Goodfellow NCO of the Year due to the exceptional level of leadership and professionalism he showed throughout the year. Allan led the re-establishment of Goodfellow’s language course and was the first qualified Navy instructor supervisor for the Farsi program. He also serves as a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim’s Advocate and president of the 1st Class Petty Officer Association.



The leading chief petty officer for the language training department, Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Jase Sikora, said, “There’s only one word that comes to mind when I reflect on our Sailors’ accomplishments – Pride!”



Lt. Cmdr. Mark Wess, officer in charge of Navy Detachment Goodfellow was also impressed with their accomplishments saying, “It has always been our objective here at Navy Detachment Goodfellow to be the best training site in the Navy. Our Sailors accomplishments of demonstrate this. We are very proud of them representing the Navy with pride. We will continue to cultivate excellence here at Goodfellow.”