Team Moody inspires next generation

What do you want to be when you grow up? An age-old question that’s easy for some, but for others, it takes a spark of inspiration.



A group of Moody Air Force Base Airmen from various career fields traveled to schools around the local community, March 10, 2022, to create that spark for the younger generation.



“I think it’s hugely underrated how much of an impact people who are wearing the uniform can have on the local community,” said Capt. Elizabeth Eastman, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot.



Team Moody recognizes the need for a diverse Air Force in the future to create a more effective force. By having Airmen from different backgrounds engage with the youth, they can inspire those who may have never thought certain opportunities were available to them.



“They’re the future of the Air Force,” said Capt. Anna Meiusi, 71st Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II pilot. “If we can inspire young people to want to join the Air Force and want to be a part of something bigger–I think it's important to show them that no matter where you come from or who you are, you can still have an impact and can still join the military.”



Students ranging from fifth grade to twelfth grade had the chance to meet 10 service members, hear their various experiences in the military.



Engaging with the schools also gave Team Moody the opportunity to showcase the many career fields that make up the Air Force. From pilots to intelligence specialists, Airmen shared their experiences and how they contribute to the Air Force mission.



“There’s many different roles they can play,” Meiusi said. “Aviation is a big part of it, but it's not all there is to it. The more exposure and experiences they get will allow them to have a positive view of the Air Force, of Moody Air Force Base, and hopefully inspire them in the future.”



In addition to visiting schools, Junior ROTC cadets and school students will be touring the base to see first-hand what it’s like to work in the Air Force.



“Having a good working relationship with the community is important, so they have an understanding of what we do and what we provide,” Meiusi said.



Through the relationships and involvement in the community, Team Moody can continue to inspire young minds and plant new seeds for the future of the Air Force.



And with these new relationships, hopefully the question of what you want to be when you grow up will be answered today.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:39 Story ID: 416736 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody inspires next generation, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.