The 495th Fighter Squadron held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the first F-35A Lighting II support facility in U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, March 17, 2022.



"As we transition into fifth-generation fighter support, we are cementing our place in the history books with the opening of this facility,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Henry, Aerospace Ground Equipment inspection non-commissioned officer in-charge. “It will serve as the AGE flight’s main operating center for the F-35 support program while also providing advancement of the current F-15 legacy mission.”



The new facility boasts 16 maintenance bays covering 15,660 square-feet, while housing 240 support equipment assets used for maintenance and inspection.



“This facility, having the capabilities that it does, allows us to keep our equipment functional,” said Tech. Sgt. Todd Spencer, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, F-35 support section chief. “This is going to expand the EMS mission and will allow us to facilitate far more maintenance, at a faster rate.”



Additional commodities include an exhaust ventilation system, allowing for the operation of equipment inside. As well as an indoor heated wash-rack with drive-through capabilities.



With new advanced technology and ample space for EMS operations, this state-of-the-art facility will help bolster the Liberty Wing’s mission of providing worldwide responsive combat airpower and support.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:02 Story ID: 416725 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 497 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Lakenheath opens first F-35 Support Facility, by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.