USS Minnesota Arrives at Pearl Harbor

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a change of homeport from Groton, Connecticut, Mar. 16.



“[The crew of] Minnesota is excited to arrive in beautiful Pearl Harbor and add support to the Pacific theater,” said Cmdr. Brad Bozin, Minnesota’s commanding officer. “We are thrilled to become part of the rich history of warfighters and camaraderie of the Pacific Fleet. The crew recently completed a seven-month deployment and exceeded all of my expectations; I look forward to bringing this success to the Pacific.”



Minnesota is the sixth Virginia-class fast-attack submarine stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1.



“I humbly and enthusiastically, on behalf of the Peal Harbor ohana, with the warmth, culture and spirit, truly unique to the state of Hawaii, welcome the officers and crew of the good ship Minnesota,” said Capt. Melvin Smith, commodore, Submarine Squadron 1. “The 783 team, affectionately known as the Vikings, an enduring title attached to the storied history of the namesake state, is a welcome sight. With the tensions in the world, and the challenges that they represent to our national security and way of life, all that claim respite in the Pacific AOR [area of operation] should sleep easier knowing that the 783 is here, shouldering its portion of the mantel to defend us, facing down adversity and threats with the relentless power from the north.”



Since Minnesota’s delivery to Groton in 2016, the submarine completed three deployments and participated in numerous exercises and certifications. Minnesota earned the 2019 Battenberg Cup (best ship in the Atlantic Fleet) along with multiple Commander, Submarine Squadron 4 Battle Efficiency and departmental awards. Minnesota recently completed the first interoperability exercise with the Columbian Navy in the Caribbean Sea.



“We were able to stress the importance of maintaining our deployment warfare readiness based on the potential to be called upon to respond to world events at any time,” said Bozin. “First and foremost, we had to ensure all Sailors were ready to move their homes and the ship to Pearl Harbor so they could focus on battle readiness and not personal issues. Once the Sailors were taken care of, my team was able to develop our training plan to maintain battle readiness.”



Commissioned Sep. 7, 2013, Minnesota is the third U.S. Navy ship to share the name of the North Star State. Minnesota is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,800 tons. Minnesota has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors. Minnesota is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

