Army Corps receives more than $97 million for essential water resources projects in Chesapeake Bay region

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, received more than $97 million from the Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, signed into law by President Biden on March 15, 2022, which will provide necessary funding for construction and operations and maintenance missions across the mid-Atlantic region, including local dredging projects; critical environmental restoration that benefits the Chesapeake Bay and Anacostia watersheds; and essential slope stabilization efforts at Morgan State University.



“This funding is essential to honor our commitments to our partners and communities to restore and protect our local ecosystems, reduce flood risk and keep our waterways open for safe navigation and commerce,” said Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander. “It will enable our team the opportunity to improve upon existing waterway infrastructure and produce long-term benefits for our region.”



Baltimore District highlights include:



- $30 million for Anacostia Watershed Restoration, Prince George’s County: Funding will be used to continue the design and construction work in coordination with the county’s Department of Environment to restore 7 miles of instream habitat; open 4 miles for fish passage; and connect 14 miles of stream to previously restored stream reaches.



- $5.75 million for the Chesapeake Bay Environmental and Protection Program (Section 510): Funding will be used to initiate the design and construction of several environmental restoration and/or public infrastructure protection projects in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Some funding may also be allocated to Norfolk District for program execution.



- $4.2 million for Poplar Island Ecosystem Restoration: Funding will be used to continue the placement of material dredged from the approach channels to the Port of Baltimore to restore Chesapeake Bay wetlands and remote island habitat.



- $3.88 million for Chesapeake Bay Oyster Restoration in Maryland and Virginia tributaries (in coordination with Norfolk District).



- $600,000 for Assateague Island Restoration: Funding will be used to continue restoration of habitat for endangered and threatened species by bypassing sand near the Ocean City Inlet and placing it within the surf zone along the northern end of Assateague Island. The project helps restore habitat that has been disrupted by the Ocean City Inlet and jetties.



- $390,000 for Cumberland Ridgeley Flood Mitigation, C&O Canal Rewatering: Funding will be used, in coordination with the City of Cumberland, to prepare a decision document for future potential rewatering of the C&O Canal.



- $50,000 for Morgan State University Slope Stabilization Project (Continuing Authorities Program, Section 14): Funding will be used to start the coordination and design to protect a failing slope that threatens the access road to the university.



Operations and Maintenance:



- Approximately $22 million for operations and maintenance work across our flood risk management dams in New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.



- $20.385 million to dredge the Baltimore Harbor and approach channels to a depth of 50 feet.



- $4.3 million to dredge the Wicomico River.



- $2.070 million to dredge St. Patrick’s Creek in St. Mary’s County.



- $1.175 million to clear drift and hazardous debris from the Anacostia and Potomac rivers in DC to keep waterways safe; and $720,000 to clear drift and hazardous debris from the Baltimore Harbor.



- $510,000 to dredge the Ocean City inlet and Sinepuxent Bay.



- $8,000 to perform compliance inspections at the Pocomoke River.

About the Baltimore District



Since the Nation’s fight for independence, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has played a vital role in developing our Nation. The Baltimore District has a long and storied history that extends as far back as the early 1800s when USACE constructed Fort McHenry, successfully shielding Baltimore against British attacks in the War of 1812. And when the threat of coastal attack diminished in the 1820s, Baltimore District turned its attention to developing roadways, railways, canals, and more, marking the beginning of the District’s Civil Works mission. Baltimore District delivers vital engineering solutions in collaboration with its partners to serve and strengthen the Nation, energize the economy, and reduce disaster risks. Baltimore District has an extensive flood risk management program, inspecting nearly 150 miles of levee systems and operating 16 dams, translating to the prevention of more than $16 billion of flood damages to date. The district maintains 290 miles of federal channels, including dredging the Baltimore Harbor, which material is beneficial mainly for restoration missions, such as the expansion of Poplar Island in the Chesapeake Bay. The district has vast ecosystem restoration missions that include restoring native oyster populations in the Bay. Baltimore District is the only district to operate a public utility — the Washington Aqueduct — that produces an average of 135 million gallons of drinking water per day at two treatment plants for approximately one million citizens living, working, or visiting the National Capital Region. The district also cleans up formerly used defense sites, decommissions and deactivates former nuclear power plants, and performs cleanup of low-level radioactive waste from the Nation’s early atomic weapons program. Baltimore District executes a robust military construction program and provides real estate services. These civil and military missions and diverse engineering services support communities and warfighters while addressing the ever-growing list of emerging national security requirements and ultimately protecting the Nation.



