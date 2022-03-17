97th OG Airmen win AETC, Air Force-level awards

Airmen from the 97th Operation Group won six Air Education and Training Command and Air Force-level awards in 2021.



The 97th OG is comprised of the 97th Operations Support Squadron, 56th Air Refueling Squadron, 58th Airlift Squadron, 54th Air Refueling Squadron and 97th Training Squadron.



“I’m extremely proud of how these Airmen have represented us,” said Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 97th OG senior enlisted leader. “They’ve done a phenomenal job at setting an example of the ‘can do, will do’ attitude that we have in the group.”



Tech. Sgt. Santino Sustaita, 97th OSS airfield management operations noncommissioned officer in charge, won the Air Force-level Airfield Management Training Achievement Award. This award recognizes outstanding actions taken to improve training capabilities and application of training innovations.



Matthew Schaefer, 97th OSS aircraft survival and flight equipment repair supervisor, won the civilian category II AETC Aircrew Flight Equipment Award.



"This award is an honor for me, knowing that I lead a great team of military and civilian members,” said Schaefer. “It attests to the hard work and dedication of the AFE team that sends out the most reliable life-saving equipment for the aircrew members in a time of emergency."



Bradley Buckner, 97th OSS airfield management operations supervisor, won the Airfield Management Civilian Technician of the Year Award.



Johnny Summerlin, 97th OSS instrument procedures manager, won the Terminal Instrument Procedures Specialist of the Year Award.



Finally, Brittany Mungaven, 97th TRS secretary, won the 2021 Outstanding Department of Defense Employee and Servicemember with a Disability Award.



“These Airmen are influences not only in their respective communities, but in the operations group as a whole,” said Hoover. “They are the leaders of the future and it’s great to see them recognized.”

