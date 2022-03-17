Marine Corps declares initial operational capability for joint air-to-ground missile

Photo By Sgt. Samuel Ruiz | U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, Marine Aircraft Group...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Samuel Ruiz | U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, hover taxi an AH-1Z Viper equipped with joint air-to-ground missiles (JAGM) at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, March 2, 2022. The JAGM is a precision-guided munition for use against high value stationary, moving, and relocatable land and maritime targets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz) see less | View Image Page

Washington, D.C. – The Department of Aviation, Headquarters Marine Corps declared initial operational capability for the AGM-179A joint air-to-ground missile on the AH-1Z Viper helicopter, March 1, 2022.



The Marine Corps announced this major milestone after the program successfully conducted a robust initial operational test and evaluation period, and received delivery of missiles, training, and pertinent equipment.



“The success of the JAGM system to date is a reflection of the hard work and effort by the Marines, sailors, and civilians at Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1), Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), Direct and Time Sensitive Strike (PMA-242) and the Light/Attack Helicopter program offices (PMA-276), the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two One (HX-21), fleet Marine units, our industry partners, and the many years of support received from across the Department of Defense,” said Marine Corps Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation Brig. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery.



Testing and evaluation teams from across the Department of Defense conducted extensive analysis of the weapon system’s performance, capturing data relevant to its effectiveness on maritime and land targets.



Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267 (HMLA-267) from 3rd Marine Air Wing (MAW) will be one of the of first Marine Corps squadrons to field the JAGM on their upcoming deployment with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.



The addition of the JAGM into the Marine Corps’ arsenal increases the ability to mass fires in all weather conditions, and expands Marine Corps aviation versatility as an integral part of the Fleet Marine Forces.