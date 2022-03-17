Notification of Oahu Military Water Contamination Incident Report Registry

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Navy is sending letters to military housing residents to let them know they are being automatically enrolled in the Oahu Military Water Contamination Incident Report Registry.



Residents who were potentially affected by the Oahu water contamination in military housing will receive a letter informing them that their names, addresses, dates of birth and identification numbers will be inputted into the registry, said Cmdr. Patrick Hennessey, Joint Services Working Group representative. Automatic registration applies to all residents of the household. This registry will track data as it pertains to the water contamination incident. It is a list of Department of Defense affiliated people who lived in housing with water supplied by the Navy Water Distribution System.



All personally identifiable information is protected in the Defense Occupational and Environmental Health Readiness System, an official records system managed by the Defense Health Agency. The registry has no option to opt out, but no individual exposure or health information will be stored in the registry, said Hennessey.



The registry does not place documentation in individual medical records. Residents with medical concerns or experiencing symptoms should continue to consult their medical providers for evaluation and guidance.



Residents can also register themselves by calling 1-800-984-8523.



For more information about the incident, potential health effects, and actions taken to ensure the safety of the drinking water, please see the Resident Resource Guide and visit: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater or home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/water.

