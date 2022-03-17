It’s not a new year’s resolution – it’s National Nutrition Month

Photo By Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Lauren Brandl, right, 60th Medical Group Outpatient Nutrition...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Lauren Brandl, right, 60th Medical Group Outpatient Nutrition Clinic chief, briefs Airmen on the importance of healthy eating habits at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 1, 2022. To push this years’ theme ‘Celebrating a World of Flavors,’ the 60th Medical Group Nutritional Medicine outpatient nutrition clinic and Health Promotion Services have partnered together for multiple events across the base, highlighting March as National Nutrition Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The 60th Medical Group Nutritional Medicine outpatient nutrition clinic and Health Promotion Services have partnered together for multiple events across base highlighting March as National Nutrition Month.



With over 18 events across base, the organizations want Airmen, DoD personnel and beneficiaries to know the resources available to them.



This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating a World of Flavors.’



“Often times when we eat, we don’t engage with our food,” said Ashley Chappell, Health Promotions Program manager. “Generally, we find ourselves in a rush to scarf down our next meal.”



Chappell is motivated to inform the base audience that their next meal could be healthy – even in a rush.



The Monarch Dining Facility has color coded tongs for the food options. The green color code indicates nutrient dense, yellow; moderate nutrients and red; low nutrients.



Secondly, Chappell said that the Commissary provides a dietitian-approved fueling station for healthy quick options to fuel your body rather than just fill.



Chappell stressed the importance of eating healthy and the quick grab-n-go items base personnel could retrieve if they know where to look.



“Many Airmen are not aware that we are here to support them,” said 1st Lt. Lauren Brandl, 60th MDG Outpatient Nutrition Clinic chief. “That’s why we are out here informing Airmen to please utilize us as one of their resources.”



Brandl has 15 years of experience as a nutrition specialist and decided to commission in the Air Force based on her passion for assisting Airmen and the community where she serves.



“People may be dwindling in their new year goals, but this is not the time to quit,” said Brandl. “We want to reignite some people or introduce them to a new culture.”



The event coordinators hold a personal connection to their initiative.



“I love helping people,” Chappell said. “Being able to promote wellness is important to me. My role on base is to help mold healthy behaviors to eliminate bad things to happen to your body.”



For more information contact your first sergeant or call Health Promotions at (707) 431-7417.