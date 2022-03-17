2022 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award Winners Announced

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced the fiscal year 2022 winners of the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Awards for excellence in food service, Feb 22.



“These annual awards encourage excellence in Navy food service programs with the objective of improving the quality of life for our Navy personnel,” said Del Toro. “I commend the Navy Undersea Enterprise, Surface Warfare Enterprise, Naval Aviation Enterprise, CNIC, and individual commands for their hard work and commitment to excellence.”



“The galley, or dining area, is the heart of every ship or unit,” said Commander NAVSUP Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos. “Culinary specialists operate in a global and diverse environment and they control a key component of every Sailor’s quality of life. You can find them planning a load-out down to the last pound to fill a ballistic missile submarine for deployment; or planning and serving a special meal at a base galley to recognize our powerful diversity; or perhaps carefully placing tableware to ready the White House Mess for the President of the United States. With every task undertaken, often during very long days, culinary specialists, along with their Supply Corps leadership, are building resilience and enabling warfighters.”



“The Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award represents the highest distinction given to U.S. Navy Food Service operations in recognition of food service excellence,” said Director of Navy Food Service Cmdr. Leanne Riley. “This year’s winners were selected from a highly competitive group of food service professionals due to an exceptional level of skill and devotion in their service to the Fleet. They represent the best that Navy Food Service has to offer and should be honored to receive such a prestigious award.”



The Captain Edward F. Ney Afloat General Messes, representing the Navy’s undersea Enterprise, Surface Warfare Enterprise, and Naval Aviation Enterprise are:



1. Submarine Category Winner: USS Kentucky (SSBN 737)

2. Small-Medium Afloat Category Winner: USS McFaul (DDG 74)

3. Large Afloat Category Winner: USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

4. Aircraft Carrier Category Winner: USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)



The Captain Edward F. Ney Ashore General Messes representing Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) are:

1. West Coast General Mess Category Winner: Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Hawaii, Silver Dolphin Bistro

2. East Coast General Mess Category Winner: Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Oasis Galley

3. OCONUS General Mess Category Winner: U.S. Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Blue Jacket Bistro.



NAVSUP oversees the development of the Navy Standard Core Menu, the Master Load List, and nutritional value of Sailor’s food options in conjunction with the Department of Defense Go for Green® initiative, contributing to Sailor readiness and ability to operate at peak performance.

