USAG Wiesbaden’s DFMWR is fully Green Boot certified

Courtesy Photo | Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell (right), presents the Green Boot Award to the USAG Wiesbaden NAF Property Book Office Supply Technician, Rodney Shelton (center), at a recognition ceremony held at the WEC on Monday, March 14, 2022. Reginald Stewart (left), Program Planner for USAG Wiesbaden Library and Energy Manager for the Directorate of Family Morale Welfare and Recreation, was recognized for his efforts that led to all DFMWR facilities becoming Green Boot Certified.

WIESBADEN, GERMANY – Working together as a team to conserve energy and reduce their ecological footprint has proven successful for U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Directorate of Family Morale Welfare and Recreation. All 18 of DFMWR’s facilities are now fully Green Boot Certified.



In a ceremony held at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on March 14, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell presented Green Boot Certificates to William Montgomery, WEC Manager, and Rodney Shelton, Supply Technician for the Non Appropriated Funds Property Book Office.



The WEC and NAF PBO are the final two facilities to complete the Fiscal Year 2022 DFMWR goal of having all USAG Wiesbaden DFMWR buildings Green Boot certified. “I am so proud of our DFMWR team, they have worked diligently for this certification,” lauded Gregory Holzinger, Director of DFMWR. “In 2021 I challenged DFMWR employees to consciously conserve energy, actively recycle and to work together as a team to accomplish this goal of achieving the Green Boot certification.”



During the Green Boot presentations Reginald Stewart, Program Planner for the USAG Wiesbaden Library, was honored for his active role in the Energy and Environmental Program for DFMWR. Tomasz Filatow, USAG Wiesbaden Energy Manager praised Stewart for his ongoing efforts. “Reggie deserves the highest level of recognition for his outstanding support of the Green Boot program. Thanks to his contributions, DFMWR was able to Green Boot Certify all of their facilities,” Filatow said.



He added that Stewart not only ensures all DFMWR facilities maintain the best environmental practices, he assists the garrison Green Boot Team with site visits and recertification of buildings that don’t fall under DFMWR.



“This doesn’t mean we are done, our team has volunteered to help the garrison and tenant units earn the Green Boot certification for every USAG Wiesbaden facility,” Stewart said. “Small efforts make big differences! Part of this program focuses on educating others about how our efforts promote readiness and resilience, not only for our garrison, but for the Army as a whole. In the end, it’s all about the little things we all do to reach our ultimate goal of saving the Earth,” he emphasized.



In 2013, Wiesbaden was the first garrison in the Army Installation Management Command – Europe to implement the Green Boot Program. Filatow pointed out that the Green Boot program is always evolving, but is not a new initiative.



The first step in becoming Green Boot certified starts with a unit or directorate contacting the Garrison Energy Team to discuss a checklist and schedule a briefing. Each unit has a unique mission, therefore, the requirements on the list vary for each organization, but always include elements of awareness, transportation, energy conservation, waste reduction, recycling, purchasing eco-friendly products and education. Once a checklist is tailored to the unit it is used to assess unit compliance with Green Boot standards. After all qualifications are met, the Environmental Division conducts an in-person visit for verification.



Following the award presentations, Russell reiterated, “Every action we take as a garrison to conserve energy and reduce our environmental impact exhibits dedication to the longstanding Army environmental, energy efficiency and sustainability efforts and aligns with the Army’s new climate strategy.” He went on to emphasize, “It doesn’t matter who you are, what your job is or where you serve, every Soldier in the Army, and every civilian supporting them, makes a difference in the Army’s sustainability efforts.”



If you are ready to take the first step in helping your unit facilities become Green Boot certified, contact Tomasz Filatow in the Department of Public Works.