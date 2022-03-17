SETAF-AF, 173rd Paratroopers strengthen interoperability with Tunisian partners

Photo By Staff Sgt. John Yountz | U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne)...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. John Yountz | U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne) descend to the ground using MC-6 parachutes during an airborne operation alongside soldiers from the Tunisian Special Forces Group near Bizerte, Tunisia on March 3, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Paratroopers from 173rd Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa joined Tunisia Armed Forces in an airborne exercise near Bizerte, Tunisia, March 3-4.



Approximately 50 Soldiers from SETAF-AF and 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, parachuted alongside 50 Tunisian military counterparts onto the Al Amila drop zone from Sidi Ahmed Air Base near Bizerte, Tunisia.



The paratroopers jumped from U.S. and Tunisian military aircraft, qualifying them for an exchange of foreign jump wings. U.S. and Tunisian soldiers presented each other parachutist badges in a ceremony March 4.



While the militaries have joined together in a number of military exercises, including African Lion last year, this was the first U.S.-Tunisia airborne exercise in a decade.



“This jump demonstrated the value of partnership with highly professional and highly capable militaries,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. Rohling’s SETAF-AF headquarters coordinates all U.S. Army security cooperation in Africa.



“I commend the Tunisia Armed Forces for their robust military capability to plan and execute airborne operations,” Rohling said. “It is emblematic of the professional, deliberate way they go about their business. It makes them a highly valued partner in the region.”