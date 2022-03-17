VICENZA, Italy – Paratroopers from 173rd Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa joined Tunisia Armed Forces in an airborne exercise near Bizerte, Tunisia, March 3-4.
Approximately 50 Soldiers from SETAF-AF and 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, parachuted alongside 50 Tunisian military counterparts onto the Al Amila drop zone from Sidi Ahmed Air Base near Bizerte, Tunisia.
The paratroopers jumped from U.S. and Tunisian military aircraft, qualifying them for an exchange of foreign jump wings. U.S. and Tunisian soldiers presented each other parachutist badges in a ceremony March 4.
While the militaries have joined together in a number of military exercises, including African Lion last year, this was the first U.S.-Tunisia airborne exercise in a decade.
“This jump demonstrated the value of partnership with highly professional and highly capable militaries,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. Rohling’s SETAF-AF headquarters coordinates all U.S. Army security cooperation in Africa.
“I commend the Tunisia Armed Forces for their robust military capability to plan and execute airborne operations,” Rohling said. “It is emblematic of the professional, deliberate way they go about their business. It makes them a highly valued partner in the region.”
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 05:29
|Story ID:
|416618
|Location:
|TN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF, 173rd Paratroopers strengthen interoperability with Tunisian partners, by MAJ Cain Claxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT