Airlifter of the week achieves high score

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Olligschlager, 86th Airlift Wing plans and programs action...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Olligschlager, 86th Airlift Wing plans and programs action officer, center, poses for a photo with the 86th Airlift Wing commander and command chief at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 10, 2022. Olligschlager was celebrated as Airlifter of the Week for his outstanding organization and execution of the Secretary of Defense Dispersal Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

An Airman from the 86th Airlift Wing plans and programs office was celebrated as Airlifter of the Week for his efforts in ensuring base readiness through communication and coordination.



Capt. Adam Olligschlager, 86 AW Plans and Programs action officer, is responsible for the outstanding organization and execution of the Secretary of Defense Dispersal Plan.



“Because of his performance, we achieved a 95 percent score during a SECDEF Office of Continuity Assessment,” said Bruce Bartholomew, chief of the 86 AW plans and programs office. “This ensures that the 86th Airlift Wing, the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing and United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa are prepared to receive, move, protect, lodge, feed and enable the President and Vice President of the United States, the SECDEF and other executive branch secretaries to continue their work uninterrupted upon arrival at Ramstein.”



As an action officer, Olligschlager communicates information sent down from USAFE-AFAFRICA to all groups involved to ensure they’re aware of their responsibilities.



“We’re basically the middleman for the base,” said Olligschlager. “We make sure that everyone gets what they need, both information and equipment, so that everything runs smoothly.”



Outside of his duties as an action officer, Olligschlager is also part of the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron where he works as a flight nurse evaluator.



As an evaluator, he ensures that flight nurses remain clinically and operationally competent and are ready to execute their duties at a moment's notice.



“Despite these demanding tasks and the time required to dedicate to them, Capt. Olligschlager was able to finish his Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration, graduating with honors,” said Bartholomew.



Olligschlager, a Howell, Michigan native, plans on staying in the Air Force for a full 20 years. He is leaving Ramstein soon to continue his journey at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, where he will become an instructor at the Aeromedical Evacuation Schoolhouse.