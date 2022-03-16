LCDR Erica Harris introduced MyNavy Coaching initiative to Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command

LCDR Erica Harris visited Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) from Navy Personnel Command to introduce “Peer-to-Peer” coaching techniques at the March NMLPDC all-hands. She also led three 60-minute (hands-on) practice sessions with members of the staff the day after. MyNavy Coaching is a Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP)-led initiative to build and sustain a coaching culture within the Navy.

When asked about how did she learn about this command and what made her come visit us, she replied: “I learned about NMLPDC through Captain Myaing because I met her at Dental Corps Detailer at Personnel Command some time ago and she reached back out to me recently after learning about MyNavy Coaching and the work I was doing there. I am glad and happy she did”.

The Navy defines coaching as a developmental, collaborative partnership between a coach and coaching partner. The purpose is to deliberately grow, broaden, and sustain development of the coaching partner to enhance performance through personal and professional goal setting and constructive feedback.

MyNavy Coaching is a communication skill to enhance transformational leadership using the core skills of active listening, empathy, asking powerful questions and using the GROW Model (Goal, Reality, Options, Will). It is intended for all sailors at all ranks across the Navy. This is a skill that everyone can use, practice, and see results.

Why do you think this initiative is beneficial to the Navy? “It’s really about getting to make our sailors feel valued, cared for, and engaged. When we start paying attention to our sailors and not looking at them just as a rank or a rate, we really start to show that we care for them, that allows us to get to the transformation level of leadership where we are actually getting to know who they are and continuing to engage and do a better job for the navy than they already are”.

Sailor engagement has repeatedly been found to be a critical influence on the success of an organization. Increased engagement fosters increased development, feedback, performance, accountability, and retention. According to My Navy HR, only about 33% of sailors feel engaged. To prevent taking steps in the wrong direction, coaching can help improve Sailor engagement.

What are your thoughts after these sessions with our staff? “The staff at NMLPDC have responded very well and are already showing coach-like interactions. I’m really excited for what Captain Myaing is doing with this command to increase the performance of the members and the use of MyNavy Coaching.

LCDR Erica Harris is a Research Psychologist within the Medical Service Corps. She serves as the Scientific Research Advisor on the Talent Management Task Force at Navy Personnel Command. She is an Advanced Certified Personal and Executive Coach and is a credentialed coach through the International Coaching Federation.

More information at https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/Coaching/Resources/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 20:49 Story ID: 416608 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCDR Erica Harris introduced MyNavy Coaching initiative to Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, by CPO Emilio Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.