Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Shew is currently serving as a Test Jumper/Inspector Tester and Air Delivery non-commissioned officer for the Airborne Test Force at Yuma Proving Ground.



The Texas native joined the military in 2008 and has since served tours of duty in Afghanistan and Kosovo.



His military occupations specialty is a parachute rigger and his education includes; parachute packing, air assault, air drop load inspector, static line jumpmaster course, free fall jumpmaster courses and special operations instruction course.



Outside of the Army, Shew is enrolled at the University of Phoenix and is well on his way to earning a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science.

