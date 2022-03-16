Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight

    Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight

    Photo By Ana Henderson | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Shew is currently serving as a Test Jumper/Inspector Tester...... read more read more

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Shew is currently serving as a Test Jumper/Inspector Tester and Air Delivery non-commissioned officer for the Airborne Test Force at Yuma Proving Ground.

    The Texas native joined the military in 2008 and has since served tours of duty in Afghanistan and Kosovo.

    His military occupations specialty is a parachute rigger and his education includes; parachute packing, air assault, air drop load inspector, static line jumpmaster course, free fall jumpmaster courses and special operations instruction course.

    Outside of the Army, Shew is enrolled at the University of Phoenix and is well on his way to earning a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 17:22
    Story ID: 416603
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Hometown: LINDEN, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight
    Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier Spotlight
    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT