1st Cavalry Division Band Performs For President Joe Biden

Fort Hood, TX – The 1st Cavalry Division Band had the honor of performing for the President of the United States, Joe Biden, during a Presidential Town Hall Mar. 8 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“An opportunity like this is very rare for regular line bands,” said Sgt. 1st Class Paul Mormino, operations non-commisioned officer in charge, 1st Cavalry Division Band. “We got to represent our unit, the 1st Cavalry Division and the State of Texas.”

The 1st Cavalry Division Band was given only a two day notice of the event, and did not know who they were performing for until the day before.

“If you’re already ready, you don’t have to get ready,” said Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon, lead vocalist, 1st Cavalry Division Band. “At the 1st Cavalry Division Band we stay ready, and the preparation was already there.”

“Being prepared is something we have to be all the time because of short notice missions like this one,” said Mormino. “It puts a perspective on how important a mission can become on short notice.”

The 1st Cavalry Division Band regularly plays for important figures, but playing for the President of the United States was a level of performance that has not been done in some time.

“It is important for us to be providing support for such high level missions,” said Sgt. Taylor Lovett, tubist, 1st Cavalry Division Band. “Our impression on the community and on the President of the United States directly reflects onto the 1st Cavalry Division Band.

The 1st Cavalry Division Band had the crowd's attention throughout the entire length of the Presidential Townhall. Their music ranged from “Hail to the Chief” by James Sanderson to “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith.

“I think they loved us because we were very authentic with our delivery,” said Mhoon. “People saw us, heard us and felt us.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 15:41 Story ID: 416592 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Cavalry Division Band Performs For President Joe Biden, by SPC Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.