I am The 908th: Senior Airman Treashear Britt

Senior Airman Treashear Britt is a Nondestructive Inspections Technician with the 908th Maintenance Squadron. The Alabama native has been in the Air Force since 2018 and has spent the entirety of that time with the 908th.



As a NDI tech, Britt uses highly technological methods of examining aircraft equipment and parts to find deficiencies and imperfections not perceivable to the human eye.



“At first I was overwhelmed,” said Britt. “It didn’t take long for me to fall in love with my job though.”



Crediting her leadership with helping to boost her confidence and find her passion in what she does, Britt said her supervisors pushed her to “stand on her decisions and really learn her field.”



Britt said her unit is very small which has helped her build strong relationships with her wingmen.



“We can all tell what someone’s feeling or what we need to do for each other,” said Britt. “It’s a real family dynamic even outside of UTA weekends.”



Britt participated in the wing’s most recent deployment, spending time overseas from June to November. During her deployment, she worked in conjunction with coalition forces, using equipment she wouldn’t have had the opportunity to use otherwise.



“It’s the coolest thing to see these drones and different technology in operation after I’ve inspected it,” said Britt. “We don’t have drones anywhere near Maxwell so it was great to get the chance.”



Britt was also recognized by leadership for her achievements overseas. She was named “Marauder of the Week” in August, a title given to an outstanding member of the expeditionary force every week during the deployment.



“It was the first coin I’ve received,” said Britt. “Not only that but it was the first coin the commander had given at that location so it was especially meaningful to me.”



Senior Airman Britt is a determined and enthusiastic Airman whose passion and pride in her work will help shape the future of the 908th Airlift Wing.

