Two 377th MDG SNCOs named 20th AF annual award recipients

Two senior NCOs assigned to the 377th Medical Group have been named 20th Air Force annual award recipients for 2021.



On March 8, 2022, the 20th Air Force command team, Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton and Chief Master Sgt. Charles C. Orf, announced the results.



“Congratulations on a job well done, and a special ‘thank you’ to the supervisors who took the time to recognize our star performers,” they wrote.



The 20th Air Force First Sergeant of the Year is Master Sgt. Robbie Powell-Greenwood, 377th Medical Group first sergeant. The 20th Air Force Senior NCO of the Year is Master Sgt. Anthony Washington, 377th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Mental Health Flight chief.



Chief Master Sgt. Knicole Akins, the senior enlisted leader of the 377th Medical Group, had this to say about the awardees:



“Master Sgt. Powell-Greenwood transcends what a first sergeant should be. Airmen gravitate toward her because she connects with them on their level. She not only focuses on Airmen's morale and welfare, but on their development, as well. She brings out the best in us all and is not afraid to challenge the status quo. Master Sgt. Washington is a selfless leader. Everything he does is for the betterment of not only his flight, but the Air Force as a whole. His keen intellect and humility combine to make him an effective leader who can bring teams together to overcome challenges.”



Powell-Greenwood, who has moved to a new permanent duty station, said she was “incredibly surprised, because there are so many great first sergeants,” at Kirtland AFB and within 20th Air Force.



Washington also reacted to the news.



“I’m currently deployed, so when I got all the late-night notifications, I was completely shocked. I think getting recognized at any level is amazing and extremely humbling, but this still feels pretty surreal. None of this was possible without my team and leadership. Most importantly, my amazing wife, who has constantly been my greatest supporter, cheerleader and more,” he said.



As the missile Numbered Air Force for Air Force Global Strike Command, 20th Air Force is responsible for maintaining and operating the Air Force’s intercontinental ballistic missile force. 20th Air Force provides on-alert, combat-ready ICBMs to the president of the United States.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 13:47 Story ID: 416580 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two 377th MDG SNCOs named 20th AF annual award recipients, by John Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.