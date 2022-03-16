NAS Pensacola MWR Employee Leads with Passion

Jianni Glover is super motivated about her work onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. All you have to do is ask her.



She has worked at Corry Station’s Wenzel Fitness Center for more than 16 years. Every day in the fitness center she greets patrons and her colleagues with enthusiasm, as if it is her first day on the job.



For her colleagues and leadership, it’s no surprise she was recently recognized as the NAS Pensacola Junior Civilian of the Quarter.



Glover, who came from a Navy family, is from Milton, Fla., but grew up in Pensacola. Traveling is one of her favorite hobbies.



“I love traveling to different states and countries learning about different cultures and collecting souvenirs,” she said.



She also enjoys creating t-shirt designs and using her creativity on the job. Glover has created several projects at the fitness center. She maintains the gym’s safety information boards — all of the information is perfectly presented on a grid and is updated often.



Glover not only maintains the safety information boards for the Wenzel Fitness Center, she has assisted other NAS Pensacola fitness centers with their boards. She also assists with safety inspections and asset inventory operations at the Wenzel facility.



Glover is not only creative, she has an outgoing personality and passion for customer service. She and her team give personalized tours of the Wenzel Fitness Center to every new patron, and she makes an effort to ensure Wenzel guests feel welcome and comfortable.



“I love that we give tours of our facility to each new patron that visits our fitness center,” she said.



Glover, who serves as a recreation assistant lead at the fitness center, also enjoys motivating others on the job.



“I stay on top of nominating the employee of the month to continue to boost the morale,” she said. “I let staff know I appreciate their hard work on a daily basis.”



According to her supervisor, Anthony Jackson, Glover was nominated for the NAS Pensacola Junior Civilian of the Quarter award because she efficiently ran the fitness center while he was out on paternity leave.



“Jianni runs the day-to-day operation at the Wenzel Fitness Center, ensuring that all of the recreation aids have completed their daily tasks and that they are completed to our standards,” said Jackson, facility coordinator, Wenzel Fitness Center. “Jianni has worked for me for the past eight years and has been an integral part of the team we have assembled at the Wenzel Fitness Center. We all work together really well here and are like a family.”



In addition to earning the Junior Civilian of the Quarter award, Glover has earned the Wenzel Fitness Center’s Employee of the Month award on several occasions, Jackson said.



“I was very shocked I was nominated — it boosted my morale through the roof,” Glover said. “I am so very thankful for this opportunity. This will open doors for other colleagues to keep believing and pushing. Like I always say ‘it’s not about the me, it’s about the we.’”

