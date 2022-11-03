SEAC visits KAFB, reinforces what it means ‘swear the oath’

Great leader: two words that every member of the armed forces strives to have associated with their name during and after their time in service. How do you become a great leader? Team Kirtland was given the formula by one the highest-ranking enlisted member in the Department of Defense.

SEAC Ramón Colón-López, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 10-11, 2022 to engage with Airmen about what it takes to become a leader and find out first-hand what our Airmen are thinking.

During his visit, Colón-López returned to his special operations roots by visiting the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron (Pararescue & Combat Rescue Officer School) to speak with the current students and reunite with colleagues.

“You probably know the words to the Pararescue Creed by heart; but how many of you know the Oath of Enlistment?” asked Colón-López, as he looked around the room. “You signed your name on the dotted line, don’t mix up your priorities.”

Colón-López also took the time to meet with the class at the newly redesignated CMSgt Sam E.Parish Airman Leadership School as well as NCO’s and SNCO’s to share his leadership philosophy as well as to give Airmen perspective on current world events.

“I urge you to pay close attention to everything that is happening out there [Ukraine],” said Colón-López. “We need to be rational and diplomatic about the decisions we make.”

SEAC closed out his visit by attending the Chief Recognition Ceremony, where he was the guest note speaker for Team Kirtland’s newly inducted chief master sergeants

“Character is who you are, competence is the things that you do, and commitment is your loyalty, dedication and diligence to make sure you simply follow through,” said Colón-López. “As you look at those three things and you start acting in that manner, your subordinates will see that visible example; the true essence of leadership.”

