TRZEBIEN, Poland – Soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division had their tenacity tested during the 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Spur Ride on March 9, 2022.



More than 200 candidates, divided into 24 teams, participated in the Spur Ride, consisting of 48 hours of intense physical and mental challenges. Service members had to rely on their skills and teams to emerge victoriously and earn their spurs.



Service members go through various lanes, testing teamwork and individual soldier tasks, including calling for fire missions, medical evacuations, working in a chemical hazard environment, and reacting to contact. After all of these challenges are done, candidates must finish a ruck march at night, testing their endurance.



“It was incredibly challenging, and it wasn’t as I was expecting,” said U.S. Army Spc. Brianna Tillotson, assigned to 1st Squadron 4th Cavalry. “I definitely struggled a lot more than I thought I would, but it showed what I’m fully capable of.”



The Spur Ride traces its roots to when the U.S. Army cavalry was established; the new cavalrymen were assigned horses with a shaved tail, indicating to more experienced riders that the new trooper needed additional space. They were given spurs only after they proved themselves capable of completing tasks expected of a cavalryman.



“This was probably one of the most intense Spur Rides we’ve presided over,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard Montcalm, commander of the 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, while addressing the soldiers who finished the event.



Out of 225 candidates, 197 earned their spurs after covering more than 40 miles across 24 hours.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 11:16 Story ID: 416550 Location: TRZEBIEN, PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers earn their spurs at 1-4 Cav Spur Ride 2022, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.