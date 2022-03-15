Florida Guard travels 8000 miles to partner with Africa

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the 107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), St. Augustine, F.L., traveled over 8,000 miles to capture the essence of Exercise Justified Accord from Feb. 28 through March 17 2022, in Kenya. Over 20 countries from all over the world gathered in Kenya to exchange information and share tactics during the exercise. Over 800 personnel from the U.S. joint force, inter-agencies, African Union and NATO participated in the exercise.



“The 107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment played a key role in supporting Exercise Justified Accord,” said Maj. Ramee Opperude, Justified Accord Public Affairs Planner. “Split between two unique locations the detachment worked closely with maneuver units in an austere location and at the Humanitarian Peace Support School in Nairobi. Justified Accord provided a great opportunity to work with the Kenya Defence Forces and the 107th MPAD executed their mission essential tasks and provided high quality public affairs products throughout the exercise.”



MPADs are charged with gathering and distributing media to both internal and external audiences with the intent to tell the Soldier’s story. MPADs also provide direct public affairs support through planning, coordination, execution and supervision of expeditionary and campaign operations in support of theater, interagency, intergovernmental, and multi-national and unified operations.



“I would say that the value public affairs brings to an exercise is that they capture the story from a different view,” said Capt. Leo Mac, mayor cell, officer in charge. “They are able to tell it from an outsider's point of view looking into the exercise versus the Soldiers executing the task at hand. Even though they are running with the Soldiers, their perspective is that of an outsider looking in; then they’re able to tell our story from our words and theirs combined.”



Through perseverance and extensive preparation the 107th embedded 8 Soldiers in Exercise Justified Accord, 6 in Isiolo and 2 in Nairobi, Kenya. 107th Soldiers worked closely with partner nations, to include Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and dozens more. They resided in austere conditions next to the partner nations, they ran along side missions in the field to capture the best photos and videos possible; they also worked closely with command staff to ensure mission coverage and success.



“This mission was a rare opportunity to work with AFRICOM and 21 partner nations. The MPAD Soldiers handled each challenge and the unique nature of the mission with professionalism and enthusiasm,” said Capt. Tahisha Coleman, public affairs officer Joint Force Headquarters F.L. Army National Guard and MPAD officer in charge of Justified Accord. They came together and worked as a team. I could not be more proud of their adaptability and how they captured the spirit of Justified Accord.”



Exercise Justified Accord is led by the Southern European Task Force-Africa who leads several key exercises on the African continent including Exercise African Lion.

The 107th plans to return to exercise Justified Accord 23 and will attempt to pursue that opportunity for further growing, learning and partnering with more participating nations.



“I would tell any unit considering requesting the 107th to stop considering and just go with you all,” said Capt. Leo Mac, mayor cell, officer in charge. Our experience with the MPAD has been amazing, their professionalism and demeanor was truly impeccable. That right there should sell it for anyone thinking of using your public affairs team.”

