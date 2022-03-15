NAVSUP FLC PUGET SOUND AWARDS MINE COUNTERMEASURES SHIP SUPPORT CONTRACT

BREMERTON, Wash.—Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Puget Sound awarded a $78 million contract for program management and technicians to continue maintenance support for the Navy’s Avenger class mine countermeasures (MCM) ships.



The contract was awarded to Fincantieri Marine Systems North America for a one-year base period beginning March 10, 2022 with an option to continue services through March 9, 2027.



The contract provides mission essential maintenance services to MCM ships forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan and Manama, Bahrain.



“This contract provides an expeditious and cost-effective means to support the MCM fleet in Japan and Bahrain through preventive, planned, corrective, and emergent diesel engine maintenance and repair. It directly supports the operation of these ships and ensures that their critical mission is maintained,” said Joshua Rogers, Code 210 Division Director for the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Contracting Department.



Avenger class vessels are designed as minesweepers/hunter-killers capable of clearing mines from vital waterways. The 224-foot, diesel powered ships have fiberglass sheathed wooden hulls and are capable of finding, classifying, and destroying moored and bottom mines using a variety of tools such as sonar, video, cable cutters, and remote-controlled detonating devices.



According to Rogers, taking the intricate contract from mission partner requirements to the final award involved close coordination and teamwork with multiple stakeholders. The Code 210 team stepped up to the task and got the contract awarded within 6 months of receiving the requirement, a relatively short timeframe for a contract this size.



“This contract took a significant effort from multiple entities, including the contracting team and legal counsel at NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound, as well as the customer contacts in San Diego, Bahrain, and Japan. The contracting team did an exceptional job of developing this complex contract,” said Rogers.



Ficantieri Marine Systems North America is a U.S. corporation headquartered in Chesapeake, Va. The company provides products and services to the Department of Defense in the areas of engineering, marine systems, marine components, and service & support.



NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

