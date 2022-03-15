Graduate Allied Health Education holds first appreciation day for trainees, faculty

Photo By Garron Webster | Dr. Mark True, San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Dean,...... read more read more Photo By Garron Webster | Dr. Mark True, San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Dean, discusses leadership fundamentals during the first SAUSHEC Graduate Allied Health Education Appreciation Day at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 4, 2022. GAHE encompasses 23 programs with about 100 trainees at any given time. (U.S. Army Photo by Gabe Webster) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas (March 15, 2022) -- The San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Graduate Allied Health Education House Staff Council hosted the first GAHE Appreciation Day March 4 to recognize all of the allied health professionals within Joint Base San Antonio.



GAHE encompasses 23 programs with about 100 trainees at any given time. The robust program is part of the SAUSHEC and is the largest Department of Defense site for graduate allied health education. BAMC and the 59th Medical Wing’s Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center function as the two primary training sites for allied health Army and Air Force personnel.



Simultaneous breakfast events kicked off the celebration at both WHASC and BAMC, honoring allied health faculty, staff and learners for their devoted service to patient care in the joint military medical system. Allied health professionals encompass a wide range of health care careers, to include pharmacy technicians and occupational therapists, and account for over half of the health-care workforce.



A lunch and learn session was also held at BAMC. During the session, Dr. Mark True, SAUSHEC dean, discussed leadership fundamentals; Dr. Timothy “T.J.” Bonjour, GAHE associate dean, talked about the transition from trainee to practice; and Air Force Maj. Jeremy Jinkerson, GAHE House Staff Council president and clinical neuropsychology fellow, provided a presentation on professional writing. The attendees were also able to participate in a speed mentoring session with faculty members.



“This inaugural event illustrates the best intentions of our House Staff Council representing all JBSA allied health specialists,” Bonjour said.

“These are tomorrow’s leaders making an impact across all medical disciplines, partnering with our physician colleagues, and ultimately benefiting our beneficiaries, trainees and staff.”



The role of the House Staff Council is to act as a liaison between trainees and the Graduate Allied Health Education Committee and SAUSHEC leadership.



“The GAHE House Staff Council helps to resolve issues as they come up at the lowest level,” Jinkerson explained. “We also advance issues to the Graduate Allied Health Executive Committee, and we work to actively build process change and improve the learners’ experience.”



The Graduate Allied Health House Staff Council is currently seeking members for the upcoming academic year; residents or fellows who are interested in participating or want more information, can email usarmy.jbsa.medcom-bamc.mbx.saushec-gahe-house-staff-council@mail.mil



GAHE Programs include:



Army Programs

Child-Pediatric Psychology Fellowship

Clinical Psychology Internship

Clinical Psychology Residency

Emergency Medicine Ultrasound Fellowship

Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing (USAGPAN) CRNA

Graduate Program in Nutrition/Dietetics

Occupational Therapy Fellowship

Optometry Residency

Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapy Fellowship

Social Work Residency

Trauma Treatment and Healthcare Delivery Fellowship



Air Force Programs

Clinical Pastoral Education Residency

Clinical Psychology Internship

Clinical Psychology Residency

Clinical Health Psychology Fellowship

Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency

Psychiatry PA Fellowship

Social Work Residency



Integrated Programs (Air Force and Army trainees)

Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship

Emergency Medicine PA Residency

General Surgery PA Residency

Orthopaedic PA Residency

Pharmacy Residency