Palmetto Tech Bridge Seeks Solutions Ahead of NIWC Atlantic Cyber Exercise

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Palmetto Tech Bridge (PTB) has released a Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) soliciting prototype proposals from organizations that would like to present their technologies later this year during the Cyberspace Defense in Denied, Degraded and Disconnected Environments (Cyber) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) 2022.



PTB CSO proposals, which must be submitted by March 29, act as entry points for private companies, academia and other entities to engage with the Navy during Cyber ANTX 2022.



Scheduled to kick off Sept. 6, the overall purpose of the two-week-long Cyber ANTX is to enable technology owners, military engineers and operational service members to collaborate, offer feedback and find solutions for the warfighter that specifically align with U.S. national and maritime defense strategies.



The exercise will be an unprecedented opportunity for technology developers to demonstrate their innovations in a real-time scenario, within the cyber domain, and alongside Sailors and Marines who make the exercise as realistic as possible.



“The Department of the Navy wants to turn the ingenuity of everyday Americans into new, viable capabilities,” said Greg Hays, NIWC Atlantic’s senior scientific technology manager for rapid prototyping and fleet exercises. “By offering low-barrier-of-entry opportunities like CSOs and ANTXs, we can more quickly integrate new technologies into the fleet and win the information war.”



Navy and Marine leaders believe future operating environments will require a force that is capable of competing against adversaries for sea denial and sea control in a denied or degraded information environment.



Cyber ANTX will differ from past ANTXs in that organizers will integrate a complex, traditional exercise with the unique, state-of-the-art capabilities available at the National Cyber Range Complex in Charleston.



For the exercise, organizers will explore technologies using the concept of an ashore team coordinating a cyber-incident response on several ships at once. Department of Navy and government experts will then assess the operational relevance of each capability based on mission threads.



Cyber ANTX is sponsored by the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Marine Forces Cyber Command and Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR).



PTB CSO questions and proposals should be sent to niwc_lant_ptbsubmissions.fct@us.navy.mil (with “PTB Cyber ANTX” in the subject line).



For more information, please visit https://e-commerce.sscno.nmci.navy.mil/; open the NIWC Atlantic folder in the left column; click “solicitation by number”; and then look for N65236-22-S-C001. (Further PTB CSO details and documents are available on the page.)



*******************************



Additional Background



Based on assessment results, selected Cyber ANTX participants will be invited to participate in phase two of the project, which entails 12- to 18-month prototyping and experimentation projects that progress through more complex scenarios and environments. Phase two may also include a rapid-fielding option in which mature technologies are sent to operational units.



All technical and operational assessments will be incorporated into a final report that informs Navy and Marine Corps decisions on rapid prototyping, rapid fielding and accelerated acquisition.



About Palmetto Tech Bridge



NIWC Atlantic’s PTB, which released the Cyber ANTX CSO, helps bridge the gap between innovators off base and naval mission owners on base who develop warfighter solutions in three technical focus areas: cybersecurity, assured communications and data science.



About NIWC Atlantic



As a part of NAVWAR, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 11:29 Story ID: 416497 Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Palmetto Tech Bridge Seeks Solutions Ahead of NIWC Atlantic Cyber Exercise, by Steve Ghiringhelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.